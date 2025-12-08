Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 28 November 2025196,200597.51117,231,745  
Monday, 1 December 2025600609.41365,646  
Tuesday, 2 December 2025400614.38245,752  
Wednesday, 3 December 2025400623.50249,400  
Thursday, 4 December 2025400621.84248,736  
Friday, 5 December 2025400617.65247,060  
In the period 1 December 2025 - 5 December 20252,200616.631,356,594  
Accumulated until 5 December 2025198,400597.72118,588,339  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,240,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2025-12-08 FBM25-57 SBB-w49 ENG SBB2025 Week 49

Recommended Reading