Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28 November 2025
|196,200
|597.51
|117,231,745
|Monday, 1 December 2025
|600
|609.41
|365,646
|Tuesday, 2 December 2025
|400
|614.38
|245,752
|Wednesday, 3 December 2025
|400
|623.50
|249,400
|Thursday, 4 December 2025
|400
|621.84
|248,736
|Friday, 5 December 2025
|400
|617.65
|247,060
|In the period 1 December 2025 - 5 December 2025
|2,200
|616.63
|1,356,594
|Accumulated until 5 December 2025
|198,400
|597.72
|118,588,339
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,240,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
