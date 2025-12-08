Turnarounds and 18,000% Growth

DENVER, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets opened the week with a burst of small-cap energy as several niche innovators, spanning luxury foods, next-gen biomaterials, and RNA therapeutics, delivered updates that injected fresh optimism into the narrative before the opening bell:

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ: TWG) Signals a Turnaround Year

Top Wealth Group, the premium caviar and fine-wine supplier, set an upbeat tone after projecting no less than $4 million in net profit for FY2025, marking a powerful reversal from last year’s $2 million loss.

Management attributed the rebound to operational improvements realized throughout 2024. CEO Kim Kwan Kings, Wong said, “We have worked diligently to enhance our business performance this year and we are pleased to see these efforts yielding positive results.”

For investors, TWG’s guidance suggests both stabilization and renewed top-line confidence in a category often seen as cyclical but resilient among high-income consumers. The company’s strong stance could position it as a defensive play within the luxury FMCG space.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) Expands its Spider Silk Engine

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a unique player in biomaterials, doubled down on infrastructure and workforce expansion as it pushes toward industrial-scale spider silk production.

Land-Use Win Bolsters Vertical Integration

KBLB secured rights to a major block of government-owned mulberry gardens, the essential feedstock for its recombinant spider silk production. These gardens sit near its Southeast Asian operations and will support the scaling and logistical efficiency needed to meet commercial demand, including a recently announced order from a leading performance sports apparel brand.

CEO Kim Thompson called the agreement “another critical step in building an integrated and resilient production ecosystem,” highlighting the importance of direct access to high-quality mulberry acreage.

Major Hiring Initiative Signals Production Ramp

The move follows a separate announcement that detailed a significant workforce expansion ahead of the company’s newest production center. Incoming staff will train under sericulture expert Dr. Nirmal Kumar, ensuring the company is equipped for rising throughput and the expected commercialization of its BAM-1 Alpha hybrid spider silk.

Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ: PAVS) Goes Parabolic on Interim Results

Paranovus Entertainment is on pace to potentially be as active as Friday, when it traded over 1 billion shares, as PAVS reported a jaw-dropping ~18,037% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $12.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025. Net profit also swung positive to $97,708, reflecting the momentum created by its U.S. subsidiary ecosystem in e-commerce product sales and TikTok-centric digital services.

CEO Xiaoyue Zhang emphasized that the period “marks a defining milestone,” noting the combination of revenue acceleration and early-stage profit formation.

With gross profit exploding to $2.48 million from just $9,276 a year prior, the market is increasingly viewing PAVS as a high-velocity transformation story, one fueled by scale gains and the strategic exit of legacy loss-making businesses.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) Delivers Breakthrough Obesity Data

In biotech, Wave Life Sciences grabbed market attention with striking interim results from its Phase 1 INLIGHT trial of WVE-007, a GalNAc-siRNA targeting the INHBE gene for obesity treatment.

A single 240 mg dose delivered:

9.4% reduction in visceral fat

4.5% reduction in total fat

3.2% increase in lean mass





All at three months, and without diet or exercise modifications in the study protocol.

Notably, the gain in lean mass offset fat loss in total body weight terms, a promising outcome for a field increasingly focused on body composition rather than simple weight reduction. Meanwhile, reductions in serum Activin E remained robust and durable, supporting potential once- or twice-yearly dosing.

CEO Paul Bolno highlighted the therapy’s potential to address key shortcomings of current GLP-1 drugs, while obesity specialist Dr. Angela Fitch emphasized its clinical implications: a treatment that could “dramatically improve access, adherence, and long-term outcomes.”

With Phase 2 planning already underway and new data expected in 1Q and 2Q 2026, WVE enters the week as one of the most closely watched mid-cap biotech names in the metabolic health arena.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for further KBLB and 247marketnews.com disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.