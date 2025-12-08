Architectural Transformation, Not Add-Ons

DENVER, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) announced major strategic developments that echo a broader shift taking place across advanced technology markets, like SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), whose recent revaluation demonstrated what happens when investors recognize that a company is not merely selling products, but reshaping the underlying architecture of an industry.

Cemtrex and Xeriant are moving beyond conventional category labels. They are building the core infrastructure that allows entire sectors to function differently. But each is doing so with its own distinct strategic lens: Cemtrex through mission-critical aerospace and defense engineering, and Xeriant through a next-generation “micro–Skunk Works” model designed to compress breakthrough innovation cycles.

Together, these moves reflect a wider industry pattern: companies once seen as product-focused are being revalued as architecture-builders, supplying the invisible systems that make complex industries work.

Cemtrex: Turning Engineering Heritage Into a Foundational Aerospace & Defense Architecture

Cemtrex’s definitive agreement to acquire Invocon Inc., a Texas-based systems-engineering firm with 40 years of flight-proven hardware, wireless sensing, and mission-critical telemetry, mirrors the kind of architectural unlock seen in SMX’s rise, but in an entirely different arena.

Where SMX embedded identity inside materials themselves, Cemtrex is acquiring an engineering engine that sits inside the aerospace and defense ecosystem. Invocon’s instrumentation and sensing systems have supported:

Satellites

Target missiles

Space Shuttle programs (17 systems)

International Space Station (10 systems)

Next-generation prime-contractor flight programs





Invocon’s intellectual property, including patents in hypervelocity impact detection, RF sensing, and lethality assessment, forms the backbone of reliability for environments where traditional systems fail.

This is not additive. It is architectural.

Cemtrex is not simply entering aerospace and defense. It is acquiring the infrastructure that enables high-reliability missions to function with precision.

With the acquisition set to close on or around January 1, 2026, Cemtrex is establishing a new dedicated Aerospace & Defense segment, with Invocon as its cornerstone. This positions the company to participate in high-value programs where the underlying engineering — not the product layer, determines mission success.

Saagar Govil, Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, emphasized this long-term positioning, noting that Invocon’s decades of flight-proven systems are “extremely difficult to replicate” and aligned with key modernization and commercial-space growth vectors.

Xeriant: Building a Cross-Disciplinary Innovation Engine Inspired by the Architectural Shift

While Cemtrex is strengthening its foundational engineering capabilities, Xeriant is approaching architectural transformation through a different vector: integrating breakthrough technologies across sectors through its new Factor X Research Group, led by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt.

Where SMX gave industries a new base layer for material identity, Factor X seeks to give industries a new base layer for technology integration, the connective tissue between groundbreaking ideas and scalable industrial deployment.

Modeled after Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works and designed to collapse silos across Technology Readiness Levels (TRL 1–9), Factor X brings together elite specialists across:

AI

Quantum computing

Data science

Advanced aerospace

Next-gen construction materials

Critical infrastructure

Nanomaterials, including graphene





Its mission mirrors the SMX architectural shift: solve the problem that every sector quietly accepted as unsolvable, in this case, the gap between scientific discovery and scalable deployment.

Brig. Gen. Holt, with deep experience in multinational operations, aerospace turnarounds, and advanced technology leadership, is positioned to transform Factor X into a force multiplier where breakthroughs become products, and products become platforms.

CEO Keith Duffy described Holt’s leadership as the key to fast-tracking “technologies that define the future,” while Holt himself called Factor X “the epicenter of cross-disciplinary genius.”

The division’s approach parallels the architectural philosophies emerging at Palantir, Rocket Lab, and other innovators building internal accelerators, but with Xeriant’s own cross-sector mandate and commercialization focus.

A Shared Pattern: Moving From Product to Architecture

SMX’s revaluation showed what happens when the market finally understands that a company isn’t selling a tool, it’s powering the system beneath the tool.

Cemtrex and Xeriant are now demonstrating their own versions of this architectural shift:

Cemtrex is embedding itself into aerospace and defense infrastructure through flight-proven engineering systems that act as the hidden backbone of mission-critical platforms.

is embedding itself into aerospace and defense infrastructure through flight-proven engineering systems that act as the hidden backbone of mission-critical platforms. Xeriant is building a high-velocity innovation architecture designed to integrate disruptive technologies and accelerate their path to commercial reality.

Both companies are signaling a move away from traditional categorizations — toward strategic positions that reshape the underlying functionality of the sectors they serve.

As the SMX playbook made clear, markets reprice companies not when they release new products, but when the architecture becomes visible.

