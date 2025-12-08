AI Capabilities and Operational Efficiency Emerge as Key Areas of Focus for Convenience Industry in 2026

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDI Technologies today announced new findings from its “AI in Convenience” survey, revealing both strong enthusiasm and gaps in the industry’s AI adoption. According to the survey, 72% of convenience professionals agree that AI capability is an important feature when evaluating new technology, and 80% say adaptability and optimization are essential for AI solutions. Even with this level of optimism, the industry is still early in its adoption curve, with one-third of respondents expressing uncertainty about how to effectively deploy AI*.

“AI will be a transformative technology for convenience, and our new survey confirms both the urgency and the opportunity,” said Jeff Hassman, VP, Brands and Consumer Strategy, PDI Technologies. “Retailers see efficiency and productivity gains as early benefits. The next step is moving beyond experimentation to embedding AI into workflows that help organizations make faster, smarter decisions that benefit their team, their customers, and their bottom line.”

As AI becomes a vital part of retail operations, PDI is helping retailers realize the value of intelligent platforms and AI-powered workflows. Earlier this year, the company announced MyPDI, an AI-powered platform that centralizes operations in an intelligent shared hub. By integrating analytics, AI-driven insights, and administration across the PDI retail and energy ecosystem, MyPDI helps empower retailers and wholesalers to modernize operations, streamline engagement, and deliver more personalized, data-driven experiences that create lasting customer loyalty.

“As platforms like MyPDI help bring data, insights, and workflows together, AI delivers its greatest impact when it becomes part of everyday processes—not a standalone tool,” said Raghu Bongula, Chief Technology Officer, PDI Technologies. “The retailers seeing early success are the ones starting with a clear business problem, defining the outcomes they want, and then using AI to help them achieve those goals more efficiently and predictably.”

Highlights from the "AI in Convenience" survey will be featured in PDI's upcoming "Connections Live Quarterly" webinar on December 11, 2025, from 1-2 p.m. ET. Hassman will be joined by other PDI subject matter experts, including Patrick De Haan, Luis de Montes, Sin Hin Wong, Chris Berry, and host Traci Fulmer, as they explore AI and other topics such as fuel trends, regional insights, customer engagement, and cybersecurity challenges.

*Source: PDI Technologies survey of convenience industry professionals about AI adoption (November 2025)

