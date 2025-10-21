Retail Sector Faces Mounting Cyber Pressure Despite Q3 Ransomware Slowdown, PDI Advises

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though ransomware extortion cooled slightly in Q3 2025 (-8.77%), cybercriminals show no signs of slowing down. According to the upcoming “Q3 2025 Threat Landscape Report” from PDI Security and Network Solutions, dark web activity climbed 5.63%, while overall exploit attempts spiked nearly 84% (83.69%) compared to the previous quarter—underscoring how attackers continue to evolve and expand their reach.

The new report examines threat trends across multiple industries, with data sourced from more than a trillion traffic logs across PDI customer sites worldwide. Expert analysis reveals that while extortions against retail organizations dropped 8.77% from Q2 to Q3 2025, the long-term picture tells a more troubling story: Ransomware extortions against retail are up 96.55% year-over-year (Q3 2024 to Q3 2025). These extortions can grind business operations to a halt, particularly for 24-hour retailers, and lead to payment fraud, potential PCI DSS compliance violations, costly downtime, and lasting damage to customer trust and loyalty.

“The data shows that cybercriminals are evolving just as fast as the technologies retailers depend on,” said Josh Smith, Supervisor of Threat Intelligence at PDI Security and Network Solutions and author of the report. “The retail sector remains an attractive target because of its distributed environments, reliance on third-party systems, frequent employee turnover, and high transaction volumes.”

Security, IT, and convenience leaders can gain exclusive insights and practical guidance to strengthen their cybersecurity posture by joining the upcoming live briefing on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2 pm ET. Registration for the “Cyber Threat Report: Unpacking Q3 2025’s Biggest Risks” webinar is free, and the full report will be available for download following the webinar.

“During the briefing, we’ll explore how both established and emerging threat actors are expanding their playbooks with human elements and AI-driven techniques alike,” shared Justin Heard, Director of Security Operations at PDI Security and Network Solutions, who will join Smith for the webinar. “As retailers head into the busy holiday season and new year, staying ahead means strengthening in-house defenses, partnering with trusted security providers, and proactively preparing for what’s next.”

About PDI Security and Network Solutions

With over 25 years of cybersecurity expertise, PDI Security and Network Solutions is redefining managed security through intelligent unification and protection. The company delivers fully managed security and network services—including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Firewall as a Service—through 24/7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and AI-powered insights via the PDI Cybersecurity Platform. PDI Security and Network Solutions protects over 2,500 organizations, processes more than 1 trillion traffic logs quarterly, and safeguards over $1 trillion in retail transactions annually. Its 97% client retention rate reflects an unwavering commitment to client success and innovation.