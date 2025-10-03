PDI Accelerates Convenience AI Adoption with MyPDI and New Loyalty Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful insights and solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience and energy ecosystem, announced it will spotlight the power of MyPDI, next-generation loyalty solutions, and other innovative technologies at NACS Show 2025. As part of its commitment to modernizing, converging, and innovating in the industry, PDI will demonstrate how retailers can harness its intelligent platforms and AI-powered workflows to revitalize loyalty and customer engagement in today’s competitive convenience retail landscape.

With MyPDI, convenience retailers and energy marketers can access an AI-powered platform that centralizes operations in an intelligent shared hub. By integrating analytics, AI-driven insights, and administration across the PDI retail and energy ecosystem, MyPDI empowers retailers and wholesalers to modernize operations, streamline engagement, and deliver more personalized, data-driven experiences that create lasting loyalty.

“For more than four decades, PDI has partnered with our customers to drive innovation that addresses the real needs of the industry,” said Justin Baxley, SVP Product Management at PDI. “MyPDI is an exciting new way to collaborate on multiple concepts and experiment together with cutting-edge technologies. As a portfolio-wide platform, MyPDI enables us to fulfill our commitment to delivering better-together solutions focused on our core industries.”

One of the areas ripe for innovation is customer loyalty, which has quickly become the currency of success in convenience retail. As reported in its recent loyalty guide, PDI reveals that loyalty leaders are seeing significant increases in customer engagement and higher conversion rates through AI-enhanced personalization. PDI’s broader suite of engagement solutions—including enhanced payments capabilities strengthened by the recent P97 Networks acquisition—provides retailers with the tools to differentiate their brand, increase profitability, and deepen consumer trust.

At NACS Show 2025, PDI will also highlight:

PDI Security and Network Solutions , designed to secure retailer networks, streamline operations, and simplify PCI compliance with AI-augmented, human-led threat detection and response that safeguards against ransomware and other threats.

, designed to secure retailer networks, streamline operations, and simplify PCI compliance with AI-augmented, human-led threat detection and response that safeguards against ransomware and other threats. PDI POS , including advanced loyalty features, dynamic discounting, and seamless mobile payments with innovations from the recent P97 Networks acquisition, now part of the PDI engagement portfolio.

, including advanced loyalty features, dynamic discounting, and seamless mobile payments with innovations from the recent P97 Networks acquisition, now part of the PDI engagement portfolio. PDI Electronic Shelf Labels, PDI’s combined hardware solution, built on PDI Enterprise Pricebook and POS integration, that saves time, reduces errors, and allows for more flexible pricing.

To explore the MyPDI platform, PDI Loyalty innovations, and much more, schedule an appointment or visit PDI Booth S4152 on the show floor.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we’re simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website.