Samba TV Secures Up to $60 Million Growth Capital Facility from Horizon Technology Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced it has secured financing from Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), an affiliate of Monroe Capital, with an initial close of $30 million, and up to $30 million to support future growth.



Samba TV will use the capital to accelerate the AI transformation in media and advertising, driving adoption of its advanced agentic advertising solutions. The financing will also support the scaling of its global operations and expansion of announced strategic partnerships, as a unified, cross-platform measurement partner to global DSPs, SSPs and major platforms like TikTok and Snap. Furthermore, Samba is now capitalized to continue its track-record of strategic acquisitions of technology companies.



“The traditional advertising playbook is obsolete and Samba is delivering Agentic AI infrastructure the industry needs to execute with unified, real-time infrastructure to optimize every screen,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO and Co-Founder of Samba TV. “This growth capital provides the strategic flexibility and firepower to aggressively execute our AI product roadmap, scale our global partnerships, and opportunistically execute on M&A opportunities when they present themselves. We chose to partner with Horizon because of their deep understanding of the technology landscape and their ability to provide sophisticated, non-dilutive capital solutions that align with our long-term vision.”

“We are excited to partner with Ashwin and the Samba team as they expand their intelligence platform to deliver deep insights about media viewership throughout the globe,” said Paul Seitz, Chief Investment Officer of Horizon. “This investment reflects Horizon’s commitment to supporting innovative leaders with strategic financing, and we look forward to helping Samba accelerate its growth and impact.”



“The media and advertising sector is at a critical inflection point, and Samba has established itself as an indispensable global leader,” said Mark Solovy, Managing Director and Co-Head, Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital, the parent company of Horizon. “Samba TV’s proprietary data, advanced AI platform, and its deep integration with the world’s leading media platforms represent the exact kind of durable, scalable business model we seek to invest in. We are thrilled to provide the growth capital to support Ashwin and his team as they capitalize on this massive market opportunity.”



The transaction features a venture debt facility from Horizon with an initial close of $30 million, and an uncommitted accordion of up to $30 million to support future growth objectives and accelerate key strategic initiatives.



About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business.



About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), externally managed by Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, an affiliate of Monroe Capital, is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital and private equity-backed companies and publicly traded companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio’s return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located throughout the U.S. To learn more, please visit horizontechfinance.com.



