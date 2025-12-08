Parsons Corporation Celebrates TraCSS Victory with Space News Icon Award for Civil Space Achievement of the Year

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), the systems integrator for the Office of Space Commerce’s (OSC) Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) program, is proud to announce that this groundbreaking advancement in space traffic coordination has been recognized with the esteemed 2025 SpaceNews Icon Award for Civil Space Achievement. This prestigious accolade underscores Parsons' commitment to advancing safe and efficient operations in an increasingly congested orbital environment.

“Receiving the SpaceNews Icon Award for Civil Space Achievement is a tremendous honor for Parsons Corporation and our Space Operations Team,” said James Johnson, senior vice president for Parsons Space Solutions Sector. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our talented teams who have been instrumental in keeping this program on track, going from concept to operational capability in less than two years. We are proud to play a pivotal role in developing TraCSS, a system that enhances collision avoidance measures and fosters a cooperative framework for satellite operators worldwide.”

The journey to the successful deployment of TraCSS has not been without challenges. As highlighted in the award announcement by SpaceNews, the initial stages faced funding hurdles and skepticism regarding the best agency to oversee space traffic coordination. However, with steadfast support from the commercial space industry and the eventual increase in budget allocations, the OSC employed an agile development approach that enabled rapid progress and innovation for TraCSS.

The space landscape has evolved rapidly over the past several years, with the number of satellites in orbit soaring. In response to this growing complexity, Parsons is dedicated to developing TraCSS, in partnership with the OSC, to deliver essential solutions that support safe space operations, ensuring that the burgeoning space industry can navigate the cosmos effectively and securely.

To learn more about Parsons’ TraCSS mission, please visit: parsons.com/products/tracss/.

