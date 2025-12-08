Havila Shipping ASA: The company did not have its case upheld in Oslo District Court and will appeal the judgment

The company did not have its case upheld in Oslo District Court and will appeal the judgment



Reference is made to stock exchange announcements on January 21, 2025, and March 24, 2025, where the company reported filing a lawsuit against DnB Bank ASA, Danske Bank AS NUF, and Swedbank AB (publ).

Oslo District Court has today delivered a judgment on the case.

Havila Shipping does not agree with the judgment, and the district court's ruling is not a final decision in the matter. Havila has decided to appeal the judgment within the appeal deadline in January 2026.

