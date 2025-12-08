770 Water Damage & Restoration Announces International Media Visibility as CEO Yakir S. Levi Featured in A Reality Show: The Americans on Reshet 13

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 770 Water Damage & Restoration announced today that its Founder and CEO, Yakir S. Levi, will be featured in the new docu-reality series The Americans, broadcast on Reshet 13, a major Israeli television network. The appearance introduces the company’s restoration work to an international audience and marks an important milestone in the firm’s growing public visibility.





The Americans follows the real experiences of Israeli immigrants who built their professional lives in the United States. The series showcases entrepreneurial journeys across multiple industries and provides viewers with an inside look at the challenges and achievements that define their work. Levi’s participation highlights the operational demands of large-scale property restoration and the leadership practices that support the company’s continued growth.

A Significant Media Moment for a Rapidly Expanding Firm

770 Water Damage & Restoration has gained recognition in recent years for its role in complex residential and commercial restoration environments. The company’s presence in the show: The Americans represents one of the first times a U.S. restoration firm has been included in a documentary format on international television. The additional visibility is expected to strengthen brand awareness and support the company’s long-term recruitment and industry education efforts.

Part of a Broader Pattern of Media Recognition

Levi’s upcoming appearance in The Americans follows prior national media coverage, including a feature in L.A. Magazine titled “From IDF to LA: The Unconventional Journey of Yakir Levi, the Restoration Mogul,” available at:

https://lamag.com/contributor-content/from-idf-to-la-the-unconventional-journey-of-yakir-levi-the-restoration-mogul/

The combination of domestic and international visibility reflects a growing public interest in the restoration industry and the work required to support high-value properties in California’s evolving climate landscape.

Statement from Yakir S. Levi the CEO

“Participating in a reality show: The Americans is an opportunity to show viewers the precision and teamwork required in the restoration industry,” said Yakir S. Levi, CEO of 770 Water Damage & Restoration. “We hope this visibility helps educate the public about the work our technicians perform every day and the level of coordination necessary to restore properties safely and efficiently.”

Positioning the Company for Continued Growth

770 Water Damage & Restoration plans to leverage the visibility generated by the TV broadcast as it continues expanding its service capabilities across Southern California. The company is investing in enhanced training systems, updated restoration technologies, and new operational frameworks to support the rising demand for complex damage recovery.

This feature is expected to reinforce public understanding of the restoration field and support ongoing efforts to raise professional standards within the industry.





