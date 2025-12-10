770 Water Damage & Restoration Announces Expansion of Emergency Response Division to Strengthen Disaster Relief Capacity in Southern California

Chatsworth, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 770 Water Damage & Restoration announced the expansion of its emergency response division to support the rising number of severe weather events affecting homes and businesses throughout Southern California. The expansion is now officially active and includes upgraded equipment, additional certified technicians, and new rapid-deployment units positioned across the region.





770 Water Damage & Restoration Team

In the past year, Southern California has experienced higher frequencies of flash floods, atmospheric river storms, wildfire outbreaks, and widespread water intrusion. These events have led to increased demand for certified emergency restoration services. 770 Water Damage & Restoration confirmed that the expansion is part of a long-term plan to ensure faster response times, stronger operational capacity, and reliable support during peak emergency periods.

A spokesperson for 770 Water Damage & Restoration stated that the expansion aligns with the company’s mission to deliver efficient restoration and compassionate assistance during crisis. The spokesperson added that call volumes consistently rise after major weather events and that the additional resources were deployed to meet these urgent needs with improved speed and readiness.

Strengthened Capabilities to Support Regional Emergency Needs

As part of the expansion, 770 Water Damage & Restoration has implemented several operational upgrades:

Additional IICRC-certified technicians across key service areas





New emergency vehicles and dispatch support





High-capacity dehumidifiers and industrial extraction systems





Thermal imaging inspection tools





HEPA filtration units for air quality stabilization





Additional training for storm, wildfire, and biohazard response





These enhancements support the company’s ability to manage multiple large-scale emergencies while maintaining service consistency.

Branded Leadership Quote

“Families and business owners need dependable support when a disaster strikes,” said the spokesperson for 770 Water Damage & Restoration. “This expansion reflects our commitment to arriving quickly, guiding clients through the recovery process, and restoring safety with professionalism and compassion.”

Customer-Centered Support Model

770 Water Damage & Restoration operates as a rapid-response emergency service. Teams typically arrive within an estimated sixty minutes in most Southern California locations. Once on-site, technicians assess structural safety, remove water or debris, begin drying procedures, and prepare the documentation required for insurance claims.

The company maintains a strong focus on communication, clarity, and support. Staff members are trained to provide updates throughout each stage of the restoration process and to assist with insurance documentation, photos, moisture readings, and communication with adjusters.

Editorial Listicle: Key Reasons Homeowners Depend on 770 Water Damage & Restoration

Certified Expertise

Technicians are trained and certified to handle water, fire, smoke, mold, sewage, and storm-related damage.



Regional Knowledge

Teams live in the communities they serve, giving them a deeper understanding of local building structures, weather patterns, and regulatory needs.



Insurance Assistance

Documentation, photos, written reports, and direct communication with insurance providers reduce delays and help ensure proper claim handling.



Compassionate Approach

The company’s mission, “WE BRING YOU HOME,” reflects a philosophy centered on helping families and businesses regain stability as quickly as possible.



Modern Technology

Advanced inspection tools, air filtration systems, and industrial-grade drying equipment support efficient and safe restoration.





Extensive Regional Service Coverage

770 Water Damage & Restoration serves a wide area that includes Chatsworth, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Pasadena, Los Angeles, Simi Valley, Burbank, Calabasas, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, and additional surrounding communities. The expanded emergency response division ensures faster deployment across these regions.

Company Mission and Guidance for Property Owners

The mission of 770 Water Damage & Restoration is to restore homes, protect families, and offer dependable support during crisis situations. The company advises property owners affected by water, fire, or storm events to prioritize safety, turn off utilities when appropriate, avoid hazardous cleanup attempts, and contact certified restoration professionals immediately.

770 Water Damage & Restoration Location: https://share.google/9tEKJlN2a8Fi97ru1





Yakir S Levi - 770 Water Damage & Restoration

Media Contact:

770 Water Damage & Restoration

21818 Lassen St Ste. F

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Phone: (877) 337-0225

Website: https://770waterdamage.com/