i10X.ai unveils Agent Index: Mapping the Future of AI-Powered Work

Singapore, Singapore, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i10X.ai, the unified AI platform consolidating leading LLMs, image, video models and specialized agents under one subscription, today announced the launch of its Agent Index - an ambitious knowledge ecosystem designed to map the rapidly evolving world of AI agents and their real-world applications.

As artificial intelligence transitions from conversational tools to autonomous agents capable of executing complex workflows, businesses face a new challenge: understanding which AI capabilities exist, how they work, and where they fit within modern operations. The Agent Index addresses this by providing structured, searchable intelligence across every major category of AI-powered work.

"We're entering the agent era - where AI doesn't just answer questions, it completes entire workflows," said Patrick Linden, CEO & co-founder of i10X. "But the landscape is changing so fast that even technical teams struggle to keep up. The Agent Index is a big part of our answer: a living map of the agentic AI ecosystem that helps businesses understand not just what exists, but what's possible."

Beyond a Directory: A Strategic Intelligence Layer

The Agent Index provides contextual intelligence for each agent category, including:

Use case mapping - understanding which agents solve which business problems

Workflow integration insights - how different AI capabilities complement each other

Industry-specific applications - tailored perspectives for marketing, legal, creative, analytical, and technical teams

Capability benchmarking - informed perspectives on agent performance and specialization

Implementation considerations - practical guidance for adoption and deployment

The Agent Index is continuously expanded and refined as new agents emerge and existing capabilities evolve, ensuring businesses have access to current, actionable intelligence.

Part of a Broader Rollout

The Agent Index launch accompanies two additional platform expansions:

i10X.ai News - Real-time coverage of platform updates and significant AI industry developments

Visit: https://www.i10x.ai/news

i10X.ai Blog - Strategic insights, implementation guides, LLM benchmarks, and research analysis for AI practitioners

Visit: https://www.i10x.ai/blog

Together, these initiatives reinforce i10X.ai's positioning as not just a platform for accessing AI, but as a strategic partner helping businesses make sense of the AI revolution.

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the complexity tax businesses pay when adopting AI," Linden added. "Multiple subscriptions, fragmented tools, endless research - it's a barrier to innovation. We're building infrastructure that makes AI accessible, understandable, and immediately useful."

For more information or to explore the new Tools Directory, visit https://www.i10x.ai/tools.



About i10X.ai

i10X.ai is a unified AI platform providing access to leading language models including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity, alongside specialized AI agents - all under one subscription.





