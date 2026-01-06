i10X Announces $1 Million Pre-Seed Round to Build the Discovery & Distribution Layer for AI

Singapore, Singapore, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore - 06.01.2026 - i10X (i10x.ai), the unified AI platform, today announced it has closed a $1 million USD pre-seed round in Q4 2025. The funding will accelerate product development, infrastructure, and team growth as i10X scales access to all leading AI capabilities through a single, streamlined experience. Investors in the round include Iterative, Antler AI Disrupt, and PPR Ventures.

The timing is significant. AI tools and agents are proliferating at an unprecedented pace, and for users, the result is chaos: too many subscriptions, no trusted benchmarks, and no clear answer to the question "which AI actually solves my problem?" As the AI landscape consolidates and heats up, i10X is building the all-in-one layer that sits above the noise - becoming the single starting point for anyone putting AI to work.

"This isn't a feature problem - it's a category problem,” said Patrick Linden, CEO of i10X. "There are thousands of AI agents and tools launching each month, but no trusted way to discover what works. We're building the platform that solves that: one place to access the best models, find the right tools, and actually get things done."

Since launching five months ago, i10X has seen rapid organic adoption, validating strong demand for its integrated workspace model. The platform currently offers access to all major LLMs, image and video models, alongside 500+ specialized AI agents and tools for common business and creative use cases. Critically, i10X doesn't just offer these tools in isolation: the platform dynamically orchestrates workflows across models and agents, allowing users to chain capabilities together for end-to-end automation.

While headlines focus on enterprise AI deals, the larger opportunity may be the millions of SMBs, creators, and solo professionals who are hungry for AI that works out of the box. These users don't have technical teams to evaluate dozens of tools or budgets for 10–20 overlapping subscriptions - they need a trusted platform that curates the best options and makes AI accessible without the complexity.

"The companies that win won't just have the best models - they'll have the deepest integration into real workflows and the distribution to reach the long tail of companies that need automation most," Linden added.

With AI capabilities fragmenting faster than users can keep up, i10X offers a category-defining bet: one platform to discover, trust, and deploy the right AI for any job.

About i10X

i10X is the unified platform for AI. Through one seamless subscription, i10X helps people and organizations access the world's most powerful AI models and specialized tools in one place - reducing complexity and accelerating real-world outcomes. The company was founded by Patrick Linden, Rene Linden and Pawel Netreba. In addition to Singapore, the company has an office in Berlin.

Media Contact:

Christopher Ort, press@i10x.ai, Phone: +4917684482965



Press Inquiries

Christopher Ort

chris [at] i10x.ai