Echo IQ to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on 11th December

SYDNEY, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Medical Technology company Echo IQ (“the Company” or “Echo IQ”) (ASX: EIQ) today announced that Dustin Haines, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on 11th December.

Presentation Details

Event: Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

Date: Thursday, 11th December

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Recent Company Highlights

FDA-approved solution EchoSolv AS continued to build commercial traction across the U.S. with increased adoption at hospitals and cardiology practices in Q3 2025: Total echocardiograms processed using EchoSolv AS with integrated U.S. customers up 153% from July through September 2025 58% uplift in echocardiogram processing recorded from September to October 2025 Entered into a reseller agreement with SARC MedIQ , a leading U.S.-based AI-imaging platform provider, expanding the use of EchoSolv AS through an extensive network of hospitals and cardiology practices in the U.S.

Announced preliminary top-line clinical results from the EchoSolv HF validation study showing: Sensitivity of 99.5%* (Identifying patients accurately with Heart Failure) Specificity of 91.0%* (Identifying patients accurately without Heart Failure)

Planning to complete a formal submission to advance the clearance of EchoSolv HF via the FDA’s 510(k) regulatory pathway with submission in December 2025; anticipate receiving FDA clearance in H1 CY2026

Heart failure and aortic stenosis represent significant U.S. health challenges, driving over US$65 billion in annual healthcare costs, and rising



* Disclaimer: EchoSolv HF is not FDA or TGA cleared. This data will be part of the future filings, such as FDA 510k submission. This data is not to be used for promotional or commercial use; this data is being shared as information only.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

ABOUT ECHO IQ

Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology.

The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

