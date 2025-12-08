New York, USA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eczema Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 100+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

Eczema, a chronic inflammatory skin condition, significantly impacts patients’ quality of life through persistent itching and irritation. The market is being driven by growing awareness, increasing diagnosis rates, and the expanding availability of advanced therapies. The introduction of biologics and targeted treatments has redefined disease management by addressing immune mechanisms more precisely. These innovations are fueling strong market momentum and shaping a more dynamic therapeutic landscape.

DelveInsight’s 'Eczema Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for eczema across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the eczema domain.

Eczema Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s eczema pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline eczema drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline eczema drugs. Key eczema companies such as Sanofi, LEO Pharma, UCB Biopharma, Concerto Biosciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Sitryx Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, Enveda, Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche, Evommune, Inc., Artax Biopharma, Attovia Therapeutics Inc, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new eczema drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new eczema drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline eczema therapies, such as Amlitelimab, LP 0145, UCB9741, ENS-002, Soquelitinib, SYX-5219, KT-621, Barzolvolimab, Rezpegaldesleukin, APG777, QY201, ENV-294, JNJ-5939, Afimkibart, EVO756, AX-158, ATTO-3712, GR2002, PF-08049820, SIM0278, and others, are in different phases of eczema clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of eczema clinical trials. Approximately 10+ eczema drugs are in the late stage of development, whereas 50+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in eczema clinical trials include OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) Inhibitors, PKM2 modulator, STAT6 transcription factor degraders, KIT Antagonist, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; TYK2 kinase inhibitors, MRGPRX2 protein inhibitors, IL31 protein inhibitors; Interleukin 13 inhibitors, and others.

What is Eczema?

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is the most common type of dermatitis. Both genetic and environmental factors influence its development. While eczema is most frequently observed in children, it can also affect adults. Individuals with eczema typically experience dry, itchy skin that is susceptible to infections. The condition is often referred to as the “itch that rashes” because scratching or rubbing the dry skin can trigger a rash. The cornerstone of eczema management is maintaining skin hydration, with topical steroids used to control flare-ups. The lifetime prevalence of atopic dermatitis is estimated at 15–30% in children and 2–10% in adults, with around 60% of cases appearing within the first year of life. Eczema occurs more often in rural than urban settings, highlighting the role of lifestyle and environmental factors in its development.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Eczema Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Amlitelimab Sanofi III OX40 ligand inhibitors Subcutaneous LP 0145 LEO Pharma II Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous UCB9741 UCB Biopharma II Immunomodulators Intravenous/Subcutaneous Barzolvolimab Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. II KIT Antagonist Subcutaneous Soquelitinib Corvus Pharmaceuticals I ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) Inhibitors Oral SYX-5219 Sitryx Therapeutics I PKM2 modulator Oral ATTO-3712 Attovia Therapeutics Inc I IL31 protein inhibitors; Interleukin 13 inhibitors Intravenous

Recent Developments in Eczema Treatment Space

In October 2025, Concerto Biosciences announced positive topline results from its first-in-human Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating ENS-002 , a topical three-strain live biotherapeutic product for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced positive topline results from its first-in-human Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating , a topical three-strain live biotherapeutic product for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). In October 2025, Sitryx Therapeutics announced it had received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SYX-5219 , to support the initiation of a Phase Ib trial in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the United States.

announced it had received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for , to support the initiation of a Phase Ib trial in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the United States. In September 2025, Sanofi announced positive results from the global COAST 1 Phase III study. Amlitelimab met all primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful skin clearance and disease severity compared to placebo at Week 24 in patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced positive results from the global COAST 1 Phase III study. met all primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful skin clearance and disease severity compared to placebo at Week 24 in patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In September 2025, UCB announced new 12-week efficacy and 18-week safety data from the Phase I/IIa first-in-patient trial for Galvokimig, currently under clinical investigation for adults living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced new 12-week efficacy and 18-week safety data from the Phase I/IIa first-in-patient trial for currently under clinical investigation for adults living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In June 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals , Inc. announced new interim data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

, Inc. announced new interim data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I clinical trial evaluating in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In May 2025, Enveda announced the successful completion of its Phase I clinical trial of ENV-294, a novel oral therapeutic for atopic dermatitis.

announced the successful completion of its Phase I clinical trial of ENV-294, a novel oral therapeutic for atopic dermatitis. In May 2025, LEO Pharma A/S announced positive topline results of the Phase IIb trial with temtokibart for the potential treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced positive topline results of the Phase IIb trial with for the potential treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In April 2025, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had recently initiated dosing in its BroADen Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating KT-621 , an oral, highly selective, potent degrader of STAT6, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced that it had recently initiated dosing in its BroADen Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating , an oral, highly selective, potent degrader of STAT6, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In December 2024, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company had initiated a Phase II study of barzolvolimab in atopic dermatitis (AD) and that the study is actively enrolling patients.

announced that the company had initiated a Phase II study of in atopic dermatitis (AD) and that the study is actively enrolling patients. In May 2024, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had initiated dosing in the Phase II trial of APG777 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Scope of the Eczema Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) Inhibitors, PKM2 modulator, STAT6 transcription factor degraders, KIT Antagonist, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; TYK2 kinase inhibitors, MRGPRX2 protein inhibitors, IL31 protein inhibitors; Interleukin 13 inhibitors

: OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) Inhibitors, PKM2 modulator, STAT6 transcription factor degraders, KIT Antagonist, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; TYK2 kinase inhibitors, MRGPRX2 protein inhibitors, IL31 protein inhibitors; Interleukin 13 inhibitors Key Eczema Companies : Sanofi, LEO Pharma, UCB Biopharma, Concerto Biosciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Sitryx Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd, Enveda, Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche, Evommune, Inc., Artax Biopharma, Attovia Therapeutics Inc, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

: Sanofi, LEO Pharma, UCB Biopharma, Concerto Biosciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Sitryx Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd, Enveda, Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche, Evommune, Inc., Artax Biopharma, Attovia Therapeutics Inc, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others. Key Eczema Pipeline Therapies: Amlitelimab, LP 0145, UCB9741, ENS-002, Soquelitinib, SYX-5219, KT-621, Barzolvolimab, Rezpegaldesleukin, APG777, QY201, ENV-294, JNJ-5939, Afimkibart, EVO756, AX-158, ATTO-3712, GR2002, PF-08049820, SIM0278, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Eczema Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Eczema Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Eczema Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Eczema Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Eczema Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Eczema Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Eczema Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Eczema Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Eczema Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Eczema Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Eczema Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

