Salsa Technology and Optimove Partner to Strengthen CRM Personalization for Operators in Brazil and LATAM

New York, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, has announced a strategic partnership with Salsa Technology, one of the leading iGaming platform providers in Latin America.

With this partnership, Salsa becomes the first Brazilian platform provider integrated with Optimove, giving its operators a faster and more fluid path to advanced CRM Marketing capabilities. The connection significantly reduces the time and operational steps required for Salsa clients to activate Optimove, ensuring a smoother implementation process and a more efficient link between platform data and personalized player engagement. The partnership also reinforces Optimove’s commitment to expanding its local presence and becoming more deeply embedded in the Brazilian and LATAM markets.

With a strong footprint in Brazil and teams across Uruguay, Peru, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and Malta, Salsa is recognized for its reliable, localized, and regulation-ready technology. The integration enhances the value of this regional presence, enabling operators throughout Latin America to deploy real-time, personalized CRM marketing that increases retention and long-term player value.

Supporting a fast-growing and rapidly evolving LATAM market

“Brazil and Latin America are entering a new and pivotal moment, driven by regulation, competition, the growing shift toward a retention-first strategy instead of relying solely on acquisition, and the increasing need for personalized engagement,” said Heloisa Bianchi, Partnerships Manager for Optimove in Latin America. “Salsa is one of the most influential technology providers in the region. By joining forces, we are giving operators the intelligence, speed, and autonomy needed to engage players responsibly and effectively, especially in this new regulatory environment.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Optimove,” said Jefferson Torquatto, Country Manager at Salsa Technology. “Our mission has always been to deliver reliable, flexible, and fully localized solutions for operators in Latin America. Integrating Optimove’s advanced CRM and personalization capabilities enhances our platform and provides our clients with a powerful combination of data, automation, and market expertise. This is a timely partnership for the new regulatory chapter in Brazil.”

Why this partnership matters to operators

Exclusive advantage for Salsa operators: As Optimove’s first Brazilian platform integration, Salsa clients gain the fastest and most streamlined access to Optimove’s CRM capabilities in the region

As Optimove’s first Brazilian platform integration, Salsa clients gain the fastest and most streamlined access to Optimove’s CRM capabilities in the region Faster onboarding: Operators can now skip several technical and operational steps that previously slowed down activation, reducing time-to-value

Operators can now skip several technical and operational steps that previously slowed down activation, reducing time-to-value More fluid connection between systems: The native integration enables a smoother link between Salsa’s platform quality and Optimove’s CRM and personalization engine

The native integration enables a smoother link between Salsa’s platform quality and Optimove’s CRM and personalization engine Real-time, behavior-based personalization: Operators can orchestrate automated, multichannel journeys triggered by player actions across the lifecycle

Operators can orchestrate automated, multichannel journeys triggered by player actions across the lifecycle AI-driven optimization: Predictive, generative, and agentic AI tools help marketers improve retention, engagement, and campaign effectiveness

Predictive, generative, and agentic AI tools help marketers improve retention, engagement, and campaign effectiveness Local-market alignment: The partnership reinforces both companies’ presence and expertise in Brazil and LATAM, supporting operators as the region shifts toward retention-led strategies

Availability

The integration is available for all operators using Salsa’s platform in Brazil and Latin America. Salsa and Optimove will collaborate closely with shared clients to support onboarding, activation, and ongoing CRM strategy, ensuring operators realize immediate and long-term value from the partnership.



About Salsa Technology

Salsa Technology is a B2B provider of regulation-ready iGaming solutions, with a strong focus on Latin America and Brazil. Its solution ecosystem, Fórmula-Bet, is composed of four main verticals: Salsa Omni , a fully certified PAM platform that centralises operational management, payments, integrations, and compliance requirements within regulated environments; Salsa Gator , a certified games aggregator offering more than 20,000 titles from over 110 global providers, curated to match the preferences of Latin American players; Salsa Studio , dedicated to creating custom games with cultural identity and performance focus; and Salsa Consulting , a strategic hub that supports operators entering regulated markets with regulatory guidance, certification, integration, and deployment assistance. The company also provides Salsa Safe , a management platform for regulators, as well as multiple integrations with sportsbook solutions.

More information: www.salsatechnology.com .



About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.