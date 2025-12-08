From Hype to P&L: Hospitals Now Buying AI That Pays

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Hospitals running on thin margins are done chasing clinical moonshots[1]. They want AI that improves the bottom line. Healthcare AI spending hit $1.4 billion this year, nearly tripling 2024 levels, with 75% of that money coming from health systems desperate to cut costs and stop staff burnout. Predictive AI integrated into hospital EHRs jumped to 71% adoption in 2024, up from 66% the year before, with the fastest-growing use cases in billing automation and revenue cycle management[2]. Five companies are leading this "economic validation" wave: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), and iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC).

The market is projected to reach $110.61 billion by 2030, growing at a 38.6% clip from 2025, as ROI-focused tools displace experimental pilots[3]. With nearly 40% of hospitals now operating at negative margins, financial pressure is forcing rapid adoption of AI that generates revenue or slashes costs, not just promises better outcomes[4].

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) has appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The move strengthens the company's leadership team as it works to scale its VMS+ cardiac imaging platform globally. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a refreshed commercial strategy designed to drive market adoption and revenue growth across key international markets.

"This is a pivotal moment for Ventripoint," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "David's leadership will play a vital role as we execute on a refreshed commercial strategy designed to scale our technology and platform, strengthen our global partnerships, and position the company for new markets and revenue growth."

Swetlow brings over 25 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology and life sciences companies, including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, One Person Health, QLT and Xillix. His background includes capital markets strategy, commercialization success, and building financial systems for growth-stage companies.

"The VMS+ technology platform stands at the forefront of cardiac imaging innovation, harnessing and leveraging the convergence of AI with imaging diagnostics to enable what hasn't previously been readily accomplishable cost effectively in the healthcare ecosystem, nor in a near to real-time manner to enhance care and reduce the anxious wait times for at-risk cardiac patients to find out further answers," said David Swetlow, CFO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "I am excited to join Ventripoint at this critical juncture to evolve the financial and commercial foundations needed to scale and make this technology globally available for current and expanded indications."

The appointment follows a busy period for Ventripoint. In late October, the company announced a collaboration with Providence Health Care Ventures to validate VMS+ at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. That study will evaluate the ability of AI-enhanced echocardiography to reduce demand for cardiac MRI scans at one of Western Canada's leading cardiac programs.

VMS+ uses artificial intelligence to generate 3D heart models from standard 2D ultrasound images, providing measurements that have demonstrated clinical agreement with MRI in previously published studies. Implementation at St. Paul's is expected to begin in early 2026.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its shift toward a Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach will shorten sales cycles and build recurring revenue over time. The update noted that qualified leads from Europe and North America are increasing, and that Ventripoint's European distributor AngioPro has recommitted to working with the company and invested additional capital.

On the regulatory front, Ventripoint completed successful quality audits in September with zero major nonconformities. The company maintains FDA clearance, Health Canada licensing, and EU MDR certification for VMS+. After years spent proving its technology works clinically, Ventripoint has shifted focus toward proving it makes financial sense for buyers. The addition of an experienced CFO with a track record in commercialization represents a concrete step toward building that case.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) has launched Compass AI, an AI-powered enterprise platform designed to transform point-of-care ultrasound from an underutilized tool into a compliant, revenue-generating system. The platform enables documentation compliance rates of up to 94% and can help health systems capture up to five times more revenue from existing clinical volume by addressing the estimated 85% of studies that go unbilled under traditional workflows.

"Health systems want to expand POCUS and capture more value, but they've been held back by undocumented exams, compliance risk and administrative burden that take clinicians away from patients," said Joseph DeVivo, President, CEO and Chairman of Butterfly Network. "Compass AI changes that. It gives organizations the workflows and interoperability to manage POCUS programs at scale."

The platform includes a Documentation Agent that cuts charting time by up to 25% through ambient voice dictation and a QA Agent that streamlines image review through AI-powered feedback. Butterfly Network positions Compass AI as enterprise-ready software that works across departments and ultrasound devices to provide real-time visibility into usage, credentialing, and quality metrics.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) has introduced Labs, a biomarker testing platform that measures key health markers over time and provides doctor-developed action plans for customers. The offering addresses a critical gap in preventive care, given that 70% of medical decisions depend on lab tests yet access remains limited or inconvenient for most patients.

"Truly transformational, preventive care has been out of reach for too many people for too long," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. "With Labs, we're bringing the benefits of data-driven, proactive healthcare to everyone. We're changing the status quo by making it simple to understand and act on results that matter for your long term health."

The company offers two tiers: a Base plan at $199 per year capturing 50 biomarkers across 9 categories, and an Advanced plan at $499 per year with over 120 biomarkers across 10 categories. Hims & Hers plans to expand the offering with at-home testing devices, additional biomarker tests in areas like bone and brain health, and advanced diagnostics for chronic conditions.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) has released new whitepaper data through its Counterpart Health subsidiary demonstrating that its Counterpart Assistant AI platform supports earlier disease detection and reduced hospitalizations in underserved populations. Patients attributed to physicians using the technology showed diagnosis rates 75% higher for diabetes, 89% higher for chronic kidney disease, and 89% higher for chronic heart failure compared to control groups.

"Early detection opens a critical window for intervention before conditions progress and can fundamentally change disease trajectories in these communities that often have high chronic disease burden," said Dr. David Tsay, Chief Medical Officer of Counterpart Health. "Our data shows that when primary care teams have the right tools, patients experience better outcomes, including fewer hospitalizations and a reduced need for acute interventions."

Beyond earlier diagnosis, the platform was associated with significantly less acute care utilization, including reductions in all-cause inpatient hospitalizations ranging from 7.6% to 21.2%. This marks Counterpart Health's sixth retrospective analysis measuring the clinical impact of its AI-powered physician enablement technology.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) presented new data at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society 2025 scientific sessions demonstrating consistent performance of its Zio monitoring system across Asian and non-Asian patient populations. The large-scale analysis of more than 408,000 U.S. patients showed comparable median wear times and atrial fibrillation detection rates between groups, with Asian patients representing 3.4% of the cohort.

"These findings show that factors such as skin type, lifestyle, and adherence did not affect wear time, analyzable time, or arrhythmia detection, indicating the device performs equally well in Asian patients," said Dr. Hiro Kawata, Consulting Medical Director for iRhythm Technologies. "The consistency observed between Asian and non-Asian patients affirms the reliability and generalizability of this 14-day continuous monitoring approach."

Japan represents the second-largest market worldwide for ambulatory cardiac monitoring with approximately 1.6 million tests prescribed annually. iRhythm has introduced its Zio ECG Recording and Analysis System in Japan through exclusive distribution partner Senko Medical Instrument, leveraging a deep-learned AI algorithm approved by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

