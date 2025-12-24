The "New Vice" Economy: 5 Stocks Profiting from the Shift to Clean Fuel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group - News Commentary – American consumers are driving record wellness spending as they abandon traditional cigarettes and sugary energy drinks for cleaner, more precise alternatives[1]. The shift is accelerating across functional beverage categories, where protein, adaptogens, and targeted nutrition now dominate new product launches[2]. This consumer-led transformation is positioning several innovative companies to capitalize on the wellness revolution, including Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY).

Market analysts tracking healthcare conversations report over 46 million consumer mentions[3] demonstrating unprecedented demand for products delivering measurable health outcomes without compromise. This timing advantage is further amplified by rising health consciousness among younger demographics, who now drive 41% of wellness spending despite representing just 36% of the adult population[4], creating sustained momentum for brands offering functional alternatives to legacy consumption habits.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) is a biotechnology-driven company developing oral delivery platforms for modern stimulants, positioning itself within a consumer shift away from traditional energy drinks, vapes, and cigarettes toward formats designed for precision, control, and convenience.

"Our strategy is clear: to lead innovation in the oral stimulant category with a sharp focus on speed to market and operational excellence," said Chris Jackson, CEO of Doseology.

In early December 2025, the Kelowna, British Columbia-based company launched a formal Investor Communications Initiative to strengthen disclosure practices and capital markets readiness.

The communications push follows a November 2025 announcement in which Doseology secured a strategic manufacturing agreement through Doseology USA Inc., its Florida-based wholly owned subsidiary established in March 2025. The move came after extensive due diligence across North American manufacturing partners and positions the company to begin commercial production of caffeine, nicotine, and functional ingredient pouches.

The company's commercial execution is being led by Patrick Sills, Head of Commercialization, who previously managed the joint venture between Swedish Match AB and Philip Morris International Inc.—known then as JV SMPM International.

With a national Canadian retail footprint already established through its functional mushroom tincture business in over 500 locations, Doseology is leveraging existing distribution infrastructure to support expansion into the oral stimulant category.

"In my experience under the JV SMPM International, I witnessed how quickly oral formats reshaped modern consumption and created a new ritual," said Sills. "With the global pouch market expected to exceed US$69.46 billion by 2032 and functional stimulant formats outpacing traditional energy categories, Doseology's next-generation stimulant platform is directly aligned with these high-growth trends and strategically positioned within this rapidly evolving category."

In August 2025, Doseology acquired Feed That Brain, a Toronto health supplements brand specializing in cognitive performance, for $400,000 in securities. The transaction brought established brand equity in functional wellness and a strategic advisor: Joseph Mimran, the retail visionary behind Club Monaco and Joe Fresh.

"Doseology is building something both innovative and timely," said Mimran. "I'm excited to work alongside the team in shaping a brand that redefines how energy and performance can be delivered."

Mimran's three-year advisory agreement, valued at $400,000 in restricted share units, reflects his commitment to supporting Doseology's roadmap as the company develops pouch-based products for professionals, students, and wellness consumers seeking clean, functional stimulation without pills, sugar, or smoke.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Doseology Sciences at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/



Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) has announced an expanded partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli for the 2026 season and beyond, introducing ZYN branding—the number one nicotine pouch brand globally—on Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 liveries at select races throughout the seasons. ZYN branding will first feature on the car livery during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 scheduled for December 7, marking a bold new chapter in the partnership that has spanned more than five decades.

"PMI shares with Scuderia Ferrari HP the pursuit to innovate and challenge the status quo for millions of adults that share this passion," said Stefano Volpetti, President Smoke-Free Products & Chief Consumer Officer of PMI. "By engaging in this space, we demonstrate our commitment on this journey."

PMI continues to deliver a smoke-free future, with smoke-free products accounting for 41% of the company's first-nine months 2025 total net revenues, up from 25% just a year prior. Formula 1's overwhelmingly adult audience provides a global platform where PMI engages adult consumers worldwide with a message of choice and innovative alternatives to cigarettes, reinforcing the company's commitment to market all products responsibly while increasing awareness of its smoke-free product portfolio.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) has launched Claybourne Gassers, a new lineup of All-in-One vapes featuring liquid diamonds containing 92-98% THC, marking the brand's strategic entry into Canada's high-growth vape segment. The collection includes three 0.95g liquid diamond vapes in Infused Grape Gasolina, Infused Blue Dream, and Infused Lemon Cherry G, each equipped with digital display, variable voltage, and anti-burn, anti-clog technology in a rechargeable USB-C format.



"Claybourne established its leadership position in the pre-roll segment by delivering a consistent product experience in a high-value format with the potency and flavour consumers are looking for," said Luc Mongeau, CEO of Canopy Growth. "With Gassers, we're building on that success in vapes and strengthening our position in a segment where consumer demand is accelerating."

Alongside the vape launch, Claybourne is introducing Frosted Flyers in a new variety 8-pack (8×0.35g) featuring top-selling strains Grape Gasolina, Blue Dream, and a mixed Berry Pack, each offering 33-36% THC in a convenient format. The products are now available at licensed retail stores and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for registered medical consumers, with Claybourne positioned as one of the fastest-rising brands in Canada's adult-use market.

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) announced third quarter 2025 results with net sales increasing 12.3% to $40.8 million, driven primarily by volume growth of 12.6%, exceeding the company's net sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Gross profit margin was 45.6% in the third quarter of 2025, a reduction of 3.5 percentage points year over year primarily due to higher inventory losses associated with the packaging refresh and the full realization of higher tariffs.

"Our strong performance in the third quarter, highlighted by better-than-expected net sales and adjusted EBITDA, underscores our continued progress across our strategic growth pillars," said Amy Taylor, CEO of Zevia. "Through a collective team effort, we created momentum in brand engagement, introduced exciting new flavors, and expanded distribution. Throughout, we maintained a sharp focus on operational excellence, positioning us to deliver sustainable brand growth and achieve profitability in 2026."

Net loss was $2.8 million in the third quarter including $0.9 million of non-cash equity-based compensation expense, with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million. At September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and current marketable securities were approximately $26.0 million with no outstanding debt and an unused credit line of $20 million.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) was named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, recognizing the leading U.S. kefir producer for exceptional execution and industry impact. The annual awards honor companies that have achieved significant milestones through customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments.

"Being recognized by Inc. is an incredible validation of our team's commitment to innovation and impact," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "At Lifeway, our growth continues to be fueled by our mission to support everyday wellness and make better-for-you probiotic foods accessible to all."

Lifeway Foods has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME and named Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, establishing itself as the nation's leading supplier of probiotic fermented beverages. The company's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

SOURCES CITED:

