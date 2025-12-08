Sustainable Solid Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Manufacturer MidSolid Expands Production Capacity with Enhanced Private Label Services

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO - December 08, 2025 - -

MidSolid, formerly known as Custom Soap Colorado and Rocky Mountain Body Works & Co., has announced significant enhancements to its manufacturing capabilities for solid shampoo and conditioner bars, now offering private label partnerships with a minimum order of 5,000 bars. The expansion represents a strategic shift toward meeting the growing demand for sustainable personal care products in an increasingly environmentally conscious market.

The company, which has been crafting custom soap and personal care products since 2006, has evolved from a small artisan operation selling at farmers' markets to a specialized manufacturer focusing exclusively on custom formulations for businesses, boutiques, hotels, and corporate clients. This latest development positions MidSolid as one of the few manufacturers in the region dedicated solely to custom soap and solid bar production, offering clients a unique combination of artisanal quality and commercial-scale manufacturing.

The enhanced service offering comes at a time when the global solid shampoo and conditioner bar market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by consumer preferences for plastic-free alternatives and concentrated formulations that reduce water waste. MidSolid's expanded capacity enables the company to serve businesses seeking to enter this market segment or expand their existing product lines with custom-branded sustainable alternatives.

According to Creighton, the company's founder and soap master, the decision to enhance manufacturing capabilities stems from years of client relationships and market observation. "The soap-making process has always been about more than just production for us. It's about helping businesses tell their unique stories through custom formulations that resonate with their customers. After nearly two decades in this industry, the expansion allows us to serve better partners who share our commitment to quality and sustainability," Creighton stated.

The private label service includes comprehensive support throughout the product development process. MidSolid works with clients to develop custom scent blends, select base oils, and create formulations that align with brand values and target market preferences. All base oils used in production are 100 percent natural, with an extensive selection of essential oils available for customization. The company also offers organic and sustainably sourced palm oil options for clients who prioritize certified sustainable ingredients. Additionally, fragrance oils are available for clients seeking scent profiles beyond traditional essential oil offerings.

The manufacturing process incorporates both traditional artisanal techniques and modern quality control standards. MidSolid's team continuously researches and tests new materials and formulations, providing clients with suggestions for product innovation and improvements to existing formulas. This research-oriented approach enables the company to stay ahead of industry trends and offer clients cutting-edge formulations that meet evolving consumer preferences. The combination of hands-on craftsmanship and scientific rigor ensures consistent quality across production runs.

The minimum order quantity of 5,000 bars reflects the company's focus on establishing long-term partnerships with businesses committed to sustainable product lines. This threshold ensures production efficiency while maintaining the custom attention that has become the company's hallmark. Each partnership is approached as a collaborative relationship designed to benefit both parties through quality products and solid return on investment.

MidSolid's client base has expanded significantly since the company's founding in a small Colorado operation inspired by the state's natural beauty. The company initially launched with signature products named after Colorado landmarks and cultural references, including Mt. Peppermint, Ghost Town Shivers Spearmint, Vale Wintergreen, The Unsinkable Molly Brown Lavender, Pizzelle Anise, Grandmother's Pink Grapefruit, and Black Diamond Coal, which featured a cinnamon-and-clove scent. However, the founder quickly recognized that the most excellent satisfaction came from creating unique products for individual clients rather than mass-producing standard formulations.

The turning point arrived when a bed and breakfast in Manitou Springs requested custom-labeled small bars featuring the establishment's founder. This single order demonstrated the potential for specialized manufacturing and set the company on its current trajectory. Today, MidSolid produces thousands of bars annually for diverse clients, including bed and breakfasts, corporate events, weddings, boutique shops, guest ranches, and businesses that require bulk soap, private-label beard oil, private-label shaving soap, and custom gift products. The diversity of clientele reflects the company's manufacturing versatility and its ability to adapt formulations to various market segments.

The company's rebranding from Rocky Mountain Body Works & Co to Custom Soap Colorado, and subsequently to MidSolid, reflects the evolution of its business model and mission. The name changes aimed to more accurately convey the company's specialization in custom manufacturing and its commitment to solid bar products. Despite the rebranding, the company continues to operate under its original legal name while conducting business as MidSolid. The evolution demonstrates the company's adaptability and responsiveness to market needs.

The enhanced solid shampoo and conditioner bar manufacturing service addresses multiple market needs simultaneously. Businesses seeking to reduce packaging waste can offer customers plastic-free alternatives that align with sustainability goals. The concentrated nature of solid bars also reduces shipping costs and carbon footprint compared to liquid alternatives, presenting additional environmental and economic benefits. This positions partner businesses to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers while improving operational efficiency.

MidSolid's facility operates with a philosophy that combines artistry, science, and business acumen. The artistic component involves creating products with visual appeal and sensory experiences that resonate with end consumers. The scientific aspect encompasses formulation research, ingredient testing, and quality assurance processes. The business element focuses on building enduring partnerships that deliver mutual value and support client success in their respective markets.

Interested businesses can contact MidSolid Press and Pour directly at 484-469-7627 to discuss custom formulation options and private label partnership opportunities. The company maintains an accessible approach to client consultation, with the founder personally available to discuss project specifications and possibilities.

