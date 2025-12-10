Contract Manufacturer Expands Capabilities for Private-Label Solid Hair Care Production

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MidSolid Press and Pour, a contract manufacturer specializing in solid shampoo and conditioner bars, has announced significant enhancements to its private-label manufacturing services. The company now offers expanded customization options and increased production capacity designed to meet growing market demand for sustainable hair care alternatives.

The solid hair care market has grown substantially in recent years as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to traditional liquid products packaged in plastic containers. Industry analysts have noted that solid shampoo and conditioner bars are among the fastest-growing segments in the personal care sector, driven by environmental consciousness and the practical benefits these products offer for travel and storage.

MidSolid Press and Pour has responded to this market evolution by investing in advanced production equipment and expanding its formulation capabilities. The company's facility now maintains a weekly production capacity of 35,000 bars, with the ability to produce up to 50,000 private-label bars within the first month of a new client engagement. This increased capacity positions the manufacturer to serve brands of varying sizes, from emerging independent labels to established personal care companies seeking to diversify their product offerings.

The enhanced service offerings include comprehensive formulation development for clients without existing recipes, as well as the ability to work with proprietary formulations provided by brand owners. The manufacturing process accommodates a wide range of conditioning agents, including BTMS-25, BTMS-50, Cetearyl Alcohol, DL-Panthenol, Polyquaternium-7, and Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine. Clients may also incorporate vegetable oils such as coconut, jojoba, and argan, along with glycerine, and butters including shea, cocoa, kokum, and mango.

The company's production methodology uses a melt-and-pour system that processes, cools, and packages up to 10,000 conditioner bars daily. This approach ensures consistent quality while maintaining the flexibility to accommodate diverse client specifications for size, scent, and color. Standard production uses two-ounce cups, but the facility can accommodate sizes ranging from half an ounce to four ounces or more, depending on client requirements.

Fragrance and color customization represent a significant component of the enhanced service offerings. The manufacturing process can incorporate virtually unlimited scent combinations, working with established fragrance suppliers to achieve specific olfactory profiles. Color options include micas, dyes, pigments, lakes, and natural colorants, enabling brands to create products that align precisely with their visual identity standards.

"The solid hair care category has matured significantly over the past several years, and brands now require manufacturing partners who can deliver both quality and scale," said the company's ownership in a prepared statement. "These service enhancements reflect our commitment to supporting brands as they navigate this growing market segment. Our goal is to remove barriers to entry for new brands while providing established companies with reliable production capacity."

Packaging services have also been expanded to accommodate various client preferences. The company offers both hand-loaded and machine-loaded box options, with machine-loaded configurations allowing for batch number printing at no additional cost. Clients may provide their own packaging materials or work with the manufacturer to develop custom solutions. Alternative packaging, including bags, wraps, and labels, is available, with digitally printed labels available for orders of 7,000 bars or more.

The minimum order quantity for the enhanced services is approximately 4,000 two-ounce bars, with costs ranging based on formulation complexity, ingredients, and packaging specifications. This threshold allows smaller brands and entrepreneurs to access professional manufacturing capabilities that were previously available only to larger companies with substantially higher volume requirements.

Quality control procedures form an integral component of the manufacturing process. Each production batch undergoes testing protocols designed to ensure consistency and adherence to specifications. The company maintains documentation standards that support regulatory compliance and provide clients with the records necessary for their own quality assurance programs.

The solid hair care category has attracted attention from environmental advocates and industry observers, who note that these products eliminate the need for plastic bottles and typically last longer than equivalent volumes of liquid products. Transportation efficiency also improves significantly, as solid bars weigh less and occupy less space than liquid alternatives, reducing carbon emissions associated with shipping.

MidSolid Press and Pour operates from a facility in Douglas County, Colorado, serving clients throughout North America. The company's service model encompasses the complete product development and manufacturing cycle, from initial concept and formulation through production, quality verification, and packaging. This comprehensive approach allows brand owners to focus on marketing and distribution while relying on specialized manufacturing expertise for production requirements.

Brands interested in exploring private-label solid conditioner bar manufacturing may contact the company directly to discuss project specifications and production timelines. The company provides consulting services to help prospective clients evaluate formulation options and determine appropriate production volumes aligned with their market strategies and distribution channels.

The announcement reflects broader trends within the personal care manufacturing sector, where contract manufacturers increasingly offer turnkey solutions that reduce barriers to market entry for independent brands while providing established companies with flexible production alternatives to in-house manufacturing.





Contact Information: MidSolid Press and Pour Douglas County, Colorado Phone: 484-469-7627 Email: ILove@ColoradoSoap.com

###

