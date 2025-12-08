Yoolax Launches Smart Shades to Transform Holiday Homes with Style, Comfort, and Voice-Control Convenience

HongKong, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Yoolax is reimagining home comfort with its cutting-edge Smart Shades— a seamless blend of festive warmth, modern elegance, and hands-free functionality. As families prepare to host, decorate, and celebrate, Yoolax Smart Shades make it easier than ever to create a cozy, stylish home that adapts to your lifestyle—whether you’re brightening the room for a festive gathering, dimming the lights for a quiet evening, or adjusting for privacy during a family dinner—all with the tap of a button or a simple voice command.

Yoolax’s motorized window treatments offer more than seasonal flair, they are a practical home upgrade with lasting impact. With energy efficient insulation and a sleek, minimalist look that complements holiday decor, these smart shades provide privacy, light control, and a luxe atmosphere all year round.

Creating a festive atmosphere is the goal during the holiday season, and functional, flexible shades can significantly improve the ambience of a space. Traditional additions to home decor range from Christmas trees and fairy lights to elaborate table displays and front lawn decorations, but windows can’t be overlooked. Matching your window with the perfect Yoolax motorized blinds, curtains, or shades will make you feel instantly cozy, festive, and ready to celebrate.





Introducing Yoolax Smart Shades: An Effortless Upgrade

The pace of life goes quicker during the festive season. Friends and family stop by with no notice, the kids have shows and parties to attend, and the turkey isn’t going to cook itself! Designed with smart technology and ultimate functionality, Yoolax Motorized Shades are a modern slice of luxury to make life’s chaotic moments a bit easier.

Voice control and mobile app ability make these shades a wise choice. Every family member can adjust the shades hands-free, so no moment is missed to deal with unruly blinds or curtains. Voice activation is a blessing for times when there isn’t a hand spare.

Who Can Benefit from Yoolax Smart Shades?

Getting used to Yoolax Smart Shades takes no time at all, and soon you’ll be loving the hands-free ability. Whether you’re relaxing on the sofa and don’t want to ruin the moment, juggling dishes in the kitchen, or carrying in Christmas gifts for the kids, a simple voice activation can change the shades exactly how you wish.

Where to Use Yoolax Smart Shades?

There are no limitations to Yoolax Smart Shades as they are ideal for all areas of the home. In the living room, expect the space to feel cozy and warm, with Christmas gifts gently glistening under the tree. The dining room becomes a hub of serenity where gentle lighting softly illuminates delicious food during the Christmas spread. Bedrooms also benefit as the shades rise automatically in the morning to allow soft, sweeping daylight to enter the room, and lower again at night.

Simply use your voice to retract the blinds, adjust the lighting, or use the app to perfect your optimal conditions. Everyone’s tastes are accounted for as Yoolax has pioneered a way of blending functionality with a sleek, modern design- the minimalist aesthetic works perfectly with seasonal decorations, adding a touch of luxury throughout the home.





To meet varying lighting and style needs across different rooms, Yoolax offers a curated selection of smart shades. Each product combines modern design with advanced functionality, making it easy to find the right fit for any space.

Yoolax Smart Roman Shades

Roman shades for windows are a way to instantly uplift a space in a stylish, elegant manner. Custom roman shades can set you back a fortune, but Yoolax Motorized Roman Shades encompass the very best of shade technology at a fair price. This Christmas, guests will be stunned by the magic new shades can bring to a space.





Key Features:

● Timeless design with soft fabric folds.

● Cordless roman shades are child and pet-safe.

● Smart home compatibility for hands-free operation via Alexa, Google Home, or the Yoolax Home App.

● Style upgrade for bedrooms, living rooms, studies, and dining areas.

● Blackout roman shades for maximum privacy.

Find out more information by visiting Yoolax Amazon Store or Yoolax Official Website

Yoolax Smart Dual Roller Shades:





Sleek and versatile, Yoolax dual roller shades offer a modern solution for tailored light control and room darkening. Designed for easy installation and everyday convenience, these double-layered shades bring both function and style to any living space.

Key Features:

● Two-in-one design offers two shades in one sleek valance for a contemporary finish.

● Flexible light control easily switches between two fabrics to achieve soft, natural light or complete blackout privacy.

● Cordless design is child and pet-safe.

● Smart home compatibility allows the shades to be used hands-free with Alexa, Google Home, or the Yoolax Home App.

Find out more information by Visiting Yoolax Amazon Store or Yoolax Official Website

Yoolax Smart Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades





Windows, French doors, and sliding glass doors deserve to be celebrated with Yoolax motorized shades. Yoolax Smart Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades are honeycomb blinds for control of the middle and bottom sections of the shade. These honeycomb blackout blinds feature an aluminium-reflective inner layer, providing great thermal insulation, UV ray protection, and sound absorption for a cozy, peaceful home.

Key Features:

● The honeycomb design provides impressive thermal insulation, maintaining minimal sound interruptions and a comfortable temperature year-round.

● Top-down, bottom-up construction allows for more flexibility between light intensity and privacy.

● Cordless for improved child and pet safety.

● Smart control hands-free activation is possible with Alexa, Google Home, or the Yoolax Home App.

Find out more information by Visiting Yoolax Amazon Store or Yoolax Official Website





This Christmas, light up your home with Yoolax Smart Shades and see your windows in a completely new light. Enjoy cozy warmth, precise privacy and light control, and effortless voice or app commands that keep the festive mood glowing well into the new year.