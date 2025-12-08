Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on December 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI), a leading innovator in live sports and entertainment and the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced that Chairman of the Board, Jeff Lambert, and President, Chris Defendis, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2025.

DATE: December 9, 2025

TIME: 3:30pm EST/12:30pm PST

LIVE PRESENTATION LINK: REGISTER HERE

1x1 Meetings: Available December 8th through 12th. Please click here to sign-up

This live, interactive online event will allow investors to engage directly with company leadership and ask questions in real time. For those unable to attend the live session, an archived webcast will be available following the conference.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register and complete the platform’s system check to ensure seamless participation and to receive program updates ahead of the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Signed LOI to Acquire “7on7 Association” : One of the fastest-growing youth football organizations in the United States, marking Xtreme One’s expansion into a major and rapidly accelerating amateur sports category.

: One of the fastest-growing youth football organizations in the United States, marking Xtreme One’s expansion into a major and rapidly accelerating amateur sports category. Acquisition of Las Vegas-based Borroka MMA : Launches XFC’s nationwide roll-up strategy to consolidate regional MMA promotions, creating operational scale, unlocking cost synergies, and strengthening media and sponsorship monetization opportunities.

: Launches XFC’s nationwide roll-up strategy to consolidate regional MMA promotions, creating operational scale, unlocking cost synergies, and strengthening media and sponsorship monetization opportunities. Pending Completion of Financial Audit : Positions Xtreme One for uplisting to OTCQB in 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to financial transparency and corporate advancement.

: Positions Xtreme One for uplisting to OTCQB in 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to financial transparency and corporate advancement. Next Phase Capital Raise: Strategic partnership with DealMaker, the fintech leader in digital securities issuance, to prepare multi-million-dollar capital raise supporting multi-sport growth strategy





About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., Xtreme One licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading interactive investor conference platform for publicly traded companies, providing a seamless digital environment to present directly to retail and institutional investors.

Media Contacts

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Haley Toigo

Media Contact

616-901-3120

htoigo@xtremeone.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

212-220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com