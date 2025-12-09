Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on December 08, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C.

The Company has received record high participation for the AGM with 43.23% of shares voted. Resolutions tabled as proposed in the Information Circular dated on October 27, 2025 were all passed, and more than 95% “For” for each, including: fixing the number of board members for the ensuring year at five, being Graham Dickson, Cathy Zhai, Zaidi Harun, Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang, and Jean-Edgar de Trentinian, and appointing Davidson and Company LLP as auditors.

Graham Dickson, Chairman of the meeting commented, “2025 stands as a landmark year for the Company, distinguished by substantial shareholder value appreciation alongside robust operational accomplishments. As we move into fiscal 2026 our team remains dedicated to developing and expanding our mineral assets to enhance the Company’s value for all stakeholders. We extend our sincere thanks to all shareholders that participated by voting in this year’s meeting.”

For more information on these matters, please refer to Monument's Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or visit our website at www.monumentmining.com.

