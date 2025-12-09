Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from December 4 to December 5, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from December 4 to December 5, 2025

Puteaux, December 9, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from December 4 to December 5, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/04/2025 FR0012435121 28,000 23,8988 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/04/2025 FR0012435121 62,000 23,9046 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/04/2025 FR0012435121 6,000 23,8909 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/04/2025 FR0012435121 4,000 23,9014 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/05/2025 FR0012435121 41,000 23,7541 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/05/2025 FR0012435121 9,000 23,7635 CEUX Total 150,000 23.8533



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

