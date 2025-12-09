Vocalbeats Singapore Completes latest 2025 ISO Surveillance Audit — Reinforcing Foundations for Vocalbeats.AI

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 surveillance audit for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications at its Singapore office. Notably, this audit formally recognizes the company’s successful upgrade from the earlier ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard to the latest 2022 version, ensuring the company’s information security practices remain at the forefront of global standards, while retaining high standards of privacy information management under ISO/IEC 27701:2019.

Awarded by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC), these certifications validate the strength of Vocalbeats’ security and privacy practices across product development, operations, and platform services. The certifications highlight Vocalbeats’ commitment to internationally recognized standards for protecting user and partner data.

Vocalbeats has established a dedicated AI division, Vocalbeats.AI, which is focused on creating AI-powered consumer and productivity applications, turning powerful technology into simple solutions that people truly enjoy using. This mission is powered by a core commitment to security and privacy, providing the essential guardrails ensuring that every AI product is developed and deployed safely, responsibly, and with trust at its foundation.

The successful completion of this audit was facilitated by TÜV SÜD’s diligent assessment process and Sekuro’s expert consulting and internal audit support. Their professional standards reinforce Vocalbeats’ unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of trust and integrity.

Vocalbeats is dedicated to building the world’s leading AI-powered audio company, helping people connect better and live happier. The company fosters a globally diverse and inclusive team, and is committed to revolutionising AI-powered audio platforms by leveraging the synergy of heterogeneous perspectives. This commitment ensures the creation of innovative products that resonate worldwide.

The company has a dedicated artificial intelligence division, dubbed Vocalbeats.AI, which focuses on building intelligent, user-friendly products and services to improve everyday life through advanced AI that is more accessible, intuitive and human.

