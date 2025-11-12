Faster, More Intuitive Real-Time, AI-Powered Translation with Owll Translator

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-time translator app Owll Translator has released a new update that introduces a host of workflow and user experience improvements to make app use even faster, more intuitive, and more versatile.

Owll Translator also recently surged in popularity on several countries’ business app rankings on the Apple App Store, including peaking at #6 in Hong Kong, #10 in the Philippines, and #26 in Japan. This growth is testament to its widening utility as a powerful productivity tool that streamlines day-to-day communication and comprehension across language barriers.

Continuous Optimization to Enhance the User Experience

Since the app’s launch, Owll Translator has been consistently pushing out regular app updates and improvements to optimize and enhance the user experience.

This latest update boasts even faster AI note-taking via a significant improvement to how quickly AI translations appear on the app, as well as sharing and editing functions for translations in users’ history, conveniently located right in the app’s home page.

Users can now also easily compare bilingual translations, further polish translations within the app, and receive better context-specific summaries of translations.

Speak Naturally—In Any Language

With Owll Translator’s true voice cloning feature, users can easily translate and ‘speak’ naturally in over 100 languages while retaining their unique vocal pitch, timbre, and even emotional expression—made possible with a short 10 seconds recording of users’ speech.

With this app update, audio recording has been enhanced to improve audio quality and thus also translation accuracy of users’ speech.

Context-Informed Image Translations

The app had recently rolled out an AI-assisted image translation function, allowing users to not only instantly translate text from images but also receive context-aware explanations. This helps users gain even deeper understanding and insights from the context and scenario nuances of an image, powered by AI.

Designed for Real Conversations

Created by Vocalbeats.AI, Owll Translator is built for practical, high-stakes communication—it provides fast conference interpretation that keeps up with live conversations, manages multiple speakers in group chats clearly, and automatically summarizes long meetings into concise notes with key tasks.

The app ensures industry-specific accuracy with built-in specialized vocabularies and expert-verified terminology for medical, legal, and religious contexts; and supports more than 100 languages and dialects, including regional variations.

Owll Translator is available on the Apple App Store .

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is an AI-powered audio company founded in Singapore that is dedicated to creating intelligent, user-friendly products that enrich everyday life for a global audience. The company’s growing portfolio of AI-driven applications—spanning productivity, wellness, and more—is embraced by an expanding user base worldwide.

Beyond developing applications, the Singapore company is also redefining how people interact with AI. With a global team of engineers, designers and researchers, Vocalbeats.AI pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology, empowering people everywhere to work smarter, connect more deeply, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com