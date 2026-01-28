Vocalbeats.AI Applications Achieve Top Rankings Across 100+ Markets Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI’s flagship applications, Owll and Owll Translator, are demonstrating strong growth momentum across international markets, with both apps reaching Top 1 grossing positions in their respective categories and achieving Top 10 rankings across dozens of countries.

According to Sensor Tower, a trusted provider of mobile performance analytics, Owll has achieved #1 rankings in the Utilities category in two countries, along with Top 10 grossing positions in the Utilities category across 26 countries. Owll, a smart productivity application designed to capture, organize, and structure voice‑driven notes, leverages AI to transform spoken ideas into clear and structured outputs. It helps users streamline workflows, enhance personal productivity, and manage information more efficiently. Owll’s market performance points to growing demand for voice-first productivity tools and meaningful opportunities for deeper market penetration through continued product refinement.

Owll Translator, Vocalbeats.AI’s real-time multilingual translation application, has also achieved strong rankings globally. Based on App Store charts, Owll Translator has achieved the Top 1 grossing position in the Business category in 14 countries and ranked within the Top 10 grossing Business apps in 96 countries. Powered by advanced voice AI technologies, Owll Translator combines real-time speech translation with natural voice synthesis, enabling cross-language conversations that feel fluid and human. Its ranking performance highlights the app’s ability to meet practical, everyday communication needs for global users, supporting more natural, efficient, and accessible cross-language interactions.

Together, Owll and Owll Translator demonstrate how Vocalbeats.AI’s human-centric approach to voice AI is resonating across international markets, supporting the Company’s ambition to build a diversified, globally scalable AI application portfolio.

As its applications continue to achieve strong rankings across regions and categories, Vocalbeats.AI is establishing itself as a defining force in the voice AI landscape: breaking barriers, connecting people worldwide, and setting new standards for productivity and communication.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications — spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond — is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com