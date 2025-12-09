European Smart Home Market to Reach USD 29.24 Billion by 2029 Amidst Safety and Convenience Concerns

The European smart home market, valued at USD 22.11 billion in 2024, is set to reach USD 29.24 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.7% CAGR. Safety, security, and convenience concerns among consumers are the main growth drivers, while high switching costs for current devices present a challenge. Key segments such as lighting control and behavioral systems are projected to see significant growth. Germany's market is poised for rapid growth, supported by government initiatives like the Next Generation Media Programme. Major players include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and Schneider Electric. The report forecasts market trends and offers a competitive analysis of leading companies.

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Smart Home Market by Lighting Controls, Smart Speakers, Entertainment Controls, HVAC Controls, Security & Access Controls, Smart Kitchen, Home Healthcare, Smart Furniture, Home Appliances, Wired, Behavioral, Proactive - Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Control Segment

The lighting control segment is set to experience substantial growth, with the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems provide automated control over lighting, adjusting based on occupancy and natural lighting, supporting energy conservation efforts.

Behavioral System Type Growth

The behavioral system type is projected to grow robustly as it integrates AI and machine learning to adapt to individual preferences and routines through data from various smart devices. This personalization enhances consumer comfort and efficiency.

Germany's Growth Trajectory

Germany is expected to witness significant growth owing to governmental initiatives promoting smart solutions for improved sustainability. The Next Generation Media Programme, supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, plays a pivotal role in advancing smart home technologies as part of Germany's Digital Agenda.

Industry Insights

The report incorporates insights from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs, with primaries breakdown as: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%; C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, Others - 30%.

The European smart home market is dominated by companies like Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).

Research Highlights

The comprehensive report provides insights into the market segmented by product, system type, sales channel, protocol, residence type, installation type, and country. It tackles market drivers, such as energy-saving needs and smart gadget proliferation, and addresses challenges like high initial costs and cybersecurity concerns.

Opportunities and Challenges

  • Opportunities include favorable regulations and smart home products' applications for the elderly.
  • Challenges involve linking disparate systems, limited functionalities, and cybersecurity issues.

Benefits of the Report

  • Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
  • Detailed product development and innovation information.
  • Comprehensive market development data across Europe.
  • Exhaustive market diversification insights.
  • Competitive assessment of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages303
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$22.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$29.24 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.7%
Regions CoveredEurope

**Company Profiles**

  • Johnson Controls
  • Schneider Electric
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Assa Abloy
  • Siemens
  • Amazon.Com, Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Resideo Technologies Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • ABB
  • Samsung
  • Sony Corporation
  • Trane Technologies PLC
  • Gira
  • Airthings
  • Loxone Electronics GmbH
  • Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc.
  • Snap One, LLC.
  • Axis Communications Ab
  • Comcast
  • Alarm.Com
  • Vivint, Inc.
  • Simplisafe, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Nuki Home Solutions
  • Lg Electronics
  • Lutron Electronics Co. Inc
  • Legrand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jvkus

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

