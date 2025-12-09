European Smart Home Market to Reach USD 29.24 Billion by 2029 Amidst Safety and Convenience Concerns

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Smart Home Market by Lighting Controls, Smart Speakers, Entertainment Controls, HVAC Controls, Security & Access Controls, Smart Kitchen, Home Healthcare, Smart Furniture, Home Appliances, Wired, Behavioral, Proactive - Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The European smart home market, valued at USD 22.11 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to USD 29.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The surge in consumer interest in safety, security, and convenience is a primary driver for this growth. However, the high switching costs of current smart home devices remain a significant restraint.

The Lighting Control Segment

The lighting control segment is set to experience substantial growth, with the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems provide automated control over lighting, adjusting based on occupancy and natural lighting, supporting energy conservation efforts.

Behavioral System Type Growth

The behavioral system type is projected to grow robustly as it integrates AI and machine learning to adapt to individual preferences and routines through data from various smart devices. This personalization enhances consumer comfort and efficiency.

Germany's Growth Trajectory

Germany is expected to witness significant growth owing to governmental initiatives promoting smart solutions for improved sustainability. The Next Generation Media Programme, supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, plays a pivotal role in advancing smart home technologies as part of Germany's Digital Agenda.

Industry Insights

The report incorporates insights from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs, with primaries breakdown as: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%; C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, Others - 30%.

The European smart home market is dominated by companies like Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).

Research Highlights

The comprehensive report provides insights into the market segmented by product, system type, sales channel, protocol, residence type, installation type, and country. It tackles market drivers, such as energy-saving needs and smart gadget proliferation, and addresses challenges like high initial costs and cybersecurity concerns.

Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities include favorable regulations and smart home products' applications for the elderly.

Challenges involve linking disparate systems, limited functionalities, and cybersecurity issues.

Benefits of the Report

Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Detailed product development and innovation information.

Comprehensive market development data across Europe.

Exhaustive market diversification insights.

Competitive assessment of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $29.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Europe

