Global Separation Systems Market for Commercial Biotechnology Projected to Reach $45.1 Billion by 2030

Boston, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology” is projected to grow from $32.5 billion in 2025 to $45.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for bioseparation systems, focusing on revenue trends. It segments the market by product type, subtype, and region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It highlights key market drivers and challenges, along with developments in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and emerging technologies that are shaping the industry.

It also examines the competitive landscape, offering insights into the market share and ranking of leading companies. A section on company profiles presents an overview of leading firms, including their financials, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments, helping stakeholders understand the market dynamics and competitive positioning.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Technological Advances in Bioseparation Systems and Investments in Biopharmaceuticals: Innovations in bioseparation technologies such as improved chromatography, membrane filtration, and centrifugation have improved the efficiency and precision of separating biological products. Simultaneously, rising investments in biopharmaceuticals driven by demand for biologics like vaccines and antibodies are fueling the need for advanced separation systems to support scalable and high-quality production.

Regulatory Compliance and Good Manufacturing Practices in the Biotechnology Industry: Strict regulatory frameworks and GMP standards require biotech companies to use validated and reliable separation systems to ensure product purity, safety, and consistency. Compliance with the FDA and EMA pushes manufacturers to adopt high performance bioseparation technologies that meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

Activity in Emerging Economies: Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are experiencing rapid growth in biotechnology due to increased government support, healthcare expansion, and foreign investments. These regions are becoming more important in biopharma manufacturing and clinical research, driving demand for efficient and cost-effective bioseparation systems.

Potential Use of Bioseparation Systems in Clinical Diagnostics: Bioseparation technologies are increasingly used in clinical diagnostics to isolate biomarkers, proteins, and genetic material from biological samples. This application is vital for personalized medicine, early disease detection, and diagnostic accuracy making bioseparation systems essential tools in modern healthcare.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $30.7 billion Market size forecast $45.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa, and South America Market Drivers Technological advances in bioseparation systems., Investments in biopharmaceuticals.

Regulatory compliance and good manufacturing practices in the biotechnology industry.

Activity in emerging countries.

Potential use of bioseparation systems in clinical diagnostics.

Interesting facts:

The development and enhancement of ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) represents a major advance in chromatography technology. UPLC utilizes sub-2-micron particles and upgraded column technology to deliver faster, more efficient separations with higher resolution.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for bioseparation systems was valued at an estimated $30.6 billion in 2024 and is slated to reach $45.1 billion by the end of 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Technological advances in bioseparation systems.

Rising investments in biopharmaceuticals.

Increasing regulatory compliance/GMP practices in the biotech industry.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The segments covered in the report include chromatography (gas chromatography liquid chromatography, thin layer chromatography, others), membrane filtration, flow cytometry, microarray, lab-on-a-chip, electrophoresis(gel, capillary), centrifugation (bench-top, floor model), and magnetic separation. It also covers macroeconomic factors, ESG initiatives and competitive analysis.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The chromatography segment dominates the bioseparation systems and will continue to do so through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

What are the opportunities and challenges in the bioseparation systems market?

The bioseparation systems market presents opportunities in emerging economies, including the potential use of bioseparation systems in clinical diagnostics. However, the market faces challenges such as the need for high capital expenditures, and variability in regulatory standards.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

CYTIVA

DANAHER CORP.

EPPENDORF SE

ILLUMINA INC.

MERCK KGAA

OXFORD GENE TECHNOLOGY IP LTD.

REPLIGEN CORP.

REVVITY

SARTORIUS AG

SHIMADZU CORP.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TOSOH BIOSCIENCE GMBH

WATERS CORP.

