Cambridge Atomworks Becomes Member of WNTI

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Atomworks is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the WNTI.

The World Nuclear Transport Institute (WNTI) is a dedicated membership and non-governmental organisation at the forefront of the global nuclear transport industry, committed to driving the highest standards of safety and security in the global transport of nuclear and radioactive materials.

Joining WNTI granted Cambridge Atomworks the privilege of attending events such as the inaugural World Nuclear Transport Conference 2025 and the WNTI Members’ Meeting in November. James Leybourn, Design Engineer Lead at Cambridge Atomworks, attended the conference alongside experts across wide ranging fields, from transport package designers, fuel suppliers and nuclear transport carriers to lawyers and financiers. The presentations and panel sessions covered the implications of transport capability and regulation on the front and back end of the fuel cycle. “Understanding the nuclear transport industry is key in achieving Cambridge Atomworks’ goal for global deployment of its ODIN Micro Reactor Technology,” said Eugene Shwageraus, CTO.





Dr Andrew Steer, Head of Regulatory Engagement, and Prof Eugene Shwageraus, CTO, also joined WNTI’s semi-annual members’ meeting. Highlights from the event included the expertise of the WNTI members, the compelling examples on the practicalities of nuclear transport that were discussed, and the collective enthusiasm to ensure nuclear transport is an enabler rather than a block to global deployment of new nuclear. Cambridge Atomworks is committed to supporting with action WNTI's aims and outcomes to provide a coherent industry input on nuclear transport issues.

Prof Peter Bryant, CEO of WNTI, said, “I’m pleased to welcome Cambridge Atomworks to the WNTI community. Their expertise will be invaluable as we collaborate to advance safe, secure and sustainable transport solutions for the next generation of nuclear reactor technologies and fuels.”





About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a UK company aiming to utilise the very high energy density of nuclear fission to provide reliable power with substantially reduced logistics for energy intensive local power requirements in off-grid situations. Providing solutions for (i) the increasing energy requirements at mine sites as increasing demand for critical minerals and metals needed for the energy transition demands more processing of materials on site; (ii) contributing to energy equity by delivering power suitable for energy intensive industries and installations critical to development in regions with no grid infrastructure.

