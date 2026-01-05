Daniel Marcus Appointed to Cambridge Atomworks’ Advisory Board









CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Marcus will be joining Cambridge Atomworks’ Advisory Board to offer business strategy, legal and financial advice.

Dan leads MarcX, a business consultancy providing strategic advice and practical solutions to clients across the financial markets ecosystem. With over 30 years of industry experience, he brings a rare combination of senior business leadership and deep legal expertise.

Previously, Dan served as co-Head of Tradition’s EMEA business, alongside roles as Global Head of Business Development and Strategy. As a qualified solicitor, he has also held General Counsel positions at both Tradition and the London Stock Exchange, giving him a strong command of regulatory, legal, and market-structure considerations.

Dan has played a key role in the creation and management of innovative electronic trading platforms, including Trad-X and ParFX, and in the development of industry-wide standards and benchmarks such as the ICE Swap Rate and Term SONIA.

He is an active contributor to financial markets thought leadership, authoring publications, regulatory submissions, and op-eds, and regularly appearing as a subject-matter expert at industry events and in the media. Dan is driven by delivering tangible value for clients and partners, leveraging his extensive network and experience to help them navigate complexity and achieve their strategic objectives.

Cambridge Atomworks looks forward to welcoming Dan and his business expertise to their team, and Ian Farnan, CEO, says: “Dan’s business experience and deep knowledge of capital markets will be crucial to Cambridge Atomworks’ continued growth and development.”

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a startup in the Cambridge innovation ecosystem specialising in nuclear engineering and reactor design services. We served as the design authority for the ODIN microreactor in collaboration with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) until the end of September 2025. Our goal now is the development of compact, efficient, and reliable nuclear energy solutions for emerging energy markets designed and built in the UK. We aim to use our close ties to the University of Cambridge to deliver advanced nuclear technologies that will power the energy transition.

Ian Farnan, CEO

Info@cambridgeatomworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7923507c-fe2e-4d85-b37c-acc8cb274faf