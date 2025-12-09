Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)_

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. 

DirectorsNumber of Shares
Peter ter Kulve108,627
Reginaldo Ecclissato20,027
Abhijit Bhattacharya115,000
Stefan Bomhard7,700
Anja Mutsears19,500
 
Other PDMRs
Julien Barraux4,191
Tim Gunning149
Ronald Schellekens34,166
Mustafa Seckin7,102
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli1,210
Vanessa Vilar584
Wai- Fung Loh7,210
Gerardo Ronzanski7,929
PCAs
Dorothee ter Kulve1,938
Susanne Bomhard955

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a5,433n/a
  Aggregatedn/a5,433n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a3,690n/a
  Aggregated n/a3,690n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a21,254n/a
  Aggregatedn/a21,254 
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 12.75553,25041,455.38
  Aggregated41,455.38  
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 12.784775000958,852.50
  Aggregated958,852.50  


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya    
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Financial Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.7383115,0001,464,910.25
  Aggregated1,464,910.25  
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personStefan Bomhard
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.7647,70098,282.80
  Aggregated98,282.80  
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRené Hooft Graafland
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.87615,500199,578
  Aggregated199,578  
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personAnja Mutsaers
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.762619500248,870.70
  Aggregated248,870.70  
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personReginaldo Ecclissato
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a11,783n/a
  Aggregatedn/a11,783n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a8,242n/a
  Aggregated n/a8,242n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a2n/a
  Aggregatedn/a2 
       


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a2,730n/a
  Aggregatedn/a2,730n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a1,461n/a
  Aggregated n/a1,461n/a
       


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a149n/a
  Aggregated n/a149n/a


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a654n/a
  Aggregatedn/a654n/a
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 14.981733,512502,066.73
  Aggregated502,066.73  


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President of Europe and Australia & New Zealand
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a4,987n/a
  Aggregatedn/a4,987n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a2,115n/a
  Aggregated n/a2,115n/a


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange – XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a1n/a
  Aggregatedn/a1n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange – XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a1,209n/a
  Aggregated n/a1,209n/a
       
1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a385n/a
  Aggregatedn/a385n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a199n/a
  Aggregated n/a199n/a


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a1,640n/a
  Aggregatedn/a1,640n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a5,570n/a
  Aggregated n/a5,570n/a
       
1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Ronzanski
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Americas
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Sharesn/a2,874n/a
  Aggregatedn/a2,874n/a
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a5,055n/a
  Aggregated n/a5,055n/a


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSusanne Bomhard (Spouse of Stefan Bomhard)
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Spouse of Non-Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 8-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Demerger Shares n/a955n/a
  Aggregated n/a955n/a



