Psyence BioMed CEO Letter Highlights Clinical Progress, Ethical Sourcing of Ibogaine, Strong Cash Position and Expanding Leadership in Longevity Science

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today released a year-end Letter from Chief Executive Officer Jody Aufrichtig, summarizing the Company’s 2025 achievements and outlining its strategic vision for 2026.

In his year-end letter to shareholders, Aufrichtig described 2025 as a “turning point” in which Psyence BioMed delivered clinical execution, strengthened global manufacturing ties, and positioned itself at the forefront of the convergence between nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics and longevity science.

“We recruited and dosed our first patients in a Phase IIb study. Through a further investment in PsyLabs we secured our psychedelic compound supply chain and became the only listed company with an investment in sustainable Ibogaine at source in Africa. We commenced studies in the exciting field of Longevity and ended the year debt free with over USD $9 million in cash reserves.”

Clinical Progress and Phase IIb Trial Momentum

Psyence BioMed advanced its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Adjustment Disorder in palliative care. Multiple patients were dosed across several Australian clinical sites, supported by a partnership with Southern Star Research, one of Australia's leading clinical research organisations.

Advancing Nature-Derived Manufacturing and Supply Chain Leadership

The Company strengthened its vertical integration through a multi-million-dollar follow-on investment in PsyLabs, securing GMP compliant nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine supply for current and future programs. Psyence BioMed also announced a breakthrough in high purity ibogaine production, reinforcing its manufacturing advantage.

Regulatory Tailwinds in Australia

Aufrichtig noted the importance of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) public consultation on psilocybin-assisted therapy for existential distress in patients with life-limiting illness – a development closely aligned with the Company’s clinical trial. If approved, the amendment would enable supervised access through the Authorised Prescriber framework and expand the eligible prescriber group to include palliative-care specialists.

A Unique Position in Longevity Science

“Psyence BioMed is currently the only publicly listed psychedelics company investing meaningfully in longevity science,” said Aufrichtig. “Our focus is on the emotional, neurobiological, and existential dimensions of aging, and we believe psychedelic-assisted therapy will play a central role in improving healthspan – not just lifespan.”

2026 Outlook

The Company plans to accelerate enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, expand its manufacturing footprint, pursue additional longevity-focused indications, and evaluate strategic partnership opportunities throughout 2026.

The full CEO Letter is available on the Company’s website at: www.psyencebiomed.com.

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The company is committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

