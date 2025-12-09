Nexxen Launches Nexxen Sports, Connecting Brands with Highly Engaged Live Sports Viewers

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the launch of Nexxen Sports, a new suite of solutions that combines premium, live sports content with data-driven audience insights, targeting and dynamic creative to connect brands with highly engaged sports fans across devices.

According to Nexxen’s Inside Live Sports research, 48% of Americans watch live sports, with 85% of them tuning in weekly or more. Built on Nexxen’s unified, data-led platform, including a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP"), Nexxen Sports enables advertisers to reach and engage these viewers during both regular season matchups and global tentpole moments, like FIFA’s 2026 World Cup.

Specifically, Nexxen Sports empowers brands to uncover unexpected audience affinities, plan the optimal cross-screen media mix and activate dynamic creative informed by data-driven insights, maximizing both engagement and performance. The offering also leverages Nexxen’s direct access to premium, cross-channel content and holistic measurement solutions to ensure advertisers can not only engage sports fans during live games, but also retarget them on second screens – a key capability, as 75% of fans use a second device while watching sports.

With Nexxen Sports, brands and advertisers can:

Create custom campaigns through a new microsite – selecting sports, audiences and creative formats, all tailored to specific marketing goals

Access turnkey, pre-built packages around marquee events, such as FIFA’s 2026 World Cup, combining premium inventory with data-driven targeting to reach fans

Stay connected year-round through campaigns that deliver consistent audience reach across seasons



“Few moments rival the energy and scale of live sports. From the World Cup to local rivalries, they consistently deliver some of the most engaged audiences in media,” said Kevin Maloy, Vice President, Advanced TV Solutions, Nexxen. “Nexxen Sports builds on that engagement by giving advertisers a powerful way to connect with fans across every screen. From planning and activation to creative execution and measurement, it brings together Nexxen’s best capabilities in one place, helping brands turn audience passion into measurable performance.”

“When it comes to live sports, advertisers need solutions that move as fast as fan behavior,” said Raman Khanna, Vice President, Addressable Strategy, KINESSO. “At KINESSO, we’re focused on setting that pace and helping brands harness data to make every impression more meaningful. Nexxen Sports enables precision targeting with creative activations to reach audiences when they're most engaged.”

“At FanDuel Sports Network, we’re redefining how local sports connect fans and brands through scale and innovation,” said Jim Keller, EVP, Head of Advertising and Sponsorship Sales, FanDuel Sports Network. “Through our partnership with Nexxen, FanDuel Sports Network has seen a 40% year-over-year lift, underscoring how data-driven activation and premium inventory deliver real value for advertisers and a more engaging experience for fans.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

The information in this press release about FanDuel is based on data provided by FanDuel to Nexxen. This information has not been independently verified by Nexxen, and the Company cannot confirm its accuracy.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen Sports offering and any benefits or insights associated with such activities as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s offerings and products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Management Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.