IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF), a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

To begin the interview, Perrault provided a clear overview of Fairchild Gold’s mission and current focus.

“Fairchild is a TSX Venture–listed company which started trading a few years ago on the exchange, but very rapidly it’s pivoted and has been focusing its efforts in Nevada,” he said. “Over the past less than 15 months, the company has made three acquisitions in Nevada, where it’s really building its home… We’ve been very busy the last 15 months building this portfolio in Nevada, which is probably one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.”

He then explained how the company allocates capital across its newly assembled Nevada portfolio.

“Nevada Titan, which is the original anchor flagship project, is an exploration-stage project where we’re essentially rediscovering an old historic mining district. That’s where we’ve been concentrating most of our budget over the last 12 months… We just completed geophysics—round one, if you will—with a drone magnetic survey. We’re going to be following up with some additional geophysics to further refine the zones that we’ve identified as priority. Then, we will begin to prepare for drill permitting targeting the second quarter.”

Building on that, Perrault discussed the company’s development-stage assets and why they represent near-term catalysts.

“The Golden Arrow project is very different. It’s really an advanced stage project. There’s already a historic measured and indicated resource which was really not relevant or economic, we believe, at $2,000 gold—but at $4,000 gold, I think the game is completely changed and this asset could be very, very profitable… We’re basically looking at this as a development-stage project where the first phase for us will be to conduct a preliminary economic assessment of the project… There’s a lot of exploration upside with the multiple targets already identified at Golden Arrow, but it isn’t going to be our immediate priority. We’ll wait on the results of the PEA to guide our next steps on that one.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold, for a conversation on the company’s Nevada-focused strategy, its staged exploration and development plans, and the catalysts that may shape the road ahead.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of copper and gold assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices. The company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FairchildGold.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com