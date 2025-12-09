Allied Universal Announces Sale of Controlling Stake in AMAG Technology to Shore Rock Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services provider, today announced that it has sold a majority stake in AMAG Technology to Shore Rock Partners, a critical infrastructure-focused growth investor. AMAG is a global leader in integrated high-security access control, identity, guest, and video management solutions. The new ownership group led by Shore Rock Partners with strategic backing from BellTower Partners will continue to support enhancements to AMAG’s product portfolio, evolve service models, and expand the company’s capabilities to protect people, identities, and assets around the world.

Allied Universal will retain a substantial minority interest in AMAG. With the transaction, AMAG President David Sullivan will become CEO. Additional terms of the sale are not being disclosed.

“AMAG has been an important part of the Allied Universal team and we look forward to supporting this next stage of growth alongside our partners,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Because the company is an embedded software and hardware platform, we determined it would be best for AMAG’s long-term growth to separate from our services-based business model, giving it more autonomy and flexibility to focus on development of its products and offerings. Our ongoing investment is representative of our continued support for the business and customers.”

Shore Rock, Allied Universal, and AMAG are collectively committed to helping ensure a seamless experience for all customers, integrators, and partners. AMAG’s day-to-day operations, support resources, and customer-facing teams will remain in place following the transaction.

“We are excited to partner with Allied Universal as we both invest to support AMAG’s next phase of growth,” said Ashton Wackym and Sebastian Levy, co-founders of Shore Rock Partners. “AMAG has earned the trust of customers in some of the most demanding environments, and we look forward to building on this heritage by investing resources to deepen customer and channel relationships while advancing the product roadmap. We respect the leadership David and others have brought to the organization and believe AMAG is exceptionally well positioned in an attractive market.”

“This partnership marks an important milestone for AMAG and the customers who rely on our technology every day,” said David Sullivan, CEO of AMAG Technology. “Shore Rock brings a thoughtful, long-term approach that aligns with our commitment to reliability, innovation and service. Their investment will help us continue strengthening our platform and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of high-security environments.”

Shore Rock and its acquisition of AMAG are supported by a strategic partnership with BellTower, a private investment firm founded by Kewsong Lee. BellTower’s backing provides strategic, operational, and firm-building support to Shore Rock and its affiliates.

“BellTower has deep confidence in Shore Rock’s capabilities, judgment and approach to long-term value creation,” Lee said. “We look forward to working together to realize AMAG’s tremendous potential.”

The private capital raised to finance the acquisition was oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand from a global base of institutions and family offices.

Shore Rock Partners was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and McGuireWoods. Allied Universal was advised by Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton. BellTower was advised by McDermott Will & Schulte. The transaction was negotiated bilaterally.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and provide peace of mind. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, video management, analytics, mobile and intrusion management. AMAG serves customers with complex global footprints across critical infrastructure, regulated industries, and multinational environments, with decades of heritage successfully protecting data centers, utilities, banks, ports, national defense infrastructure, university campuses, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

About Shore Rock Partners

Shore Rock Partners is a private investment firm with a growth-oriented philosophy founded by Ashton Wackym and Sebastian Levy, focused on building durable, high-integrity businesses that serve critical infrastructure and other end markets. Shore Rock brings disciplined capital allocation, a long-term orientation, and operational support to founders and management teams that deliver mission-critical products and services in the modern economy. For more information, please visit www.shorerockpartners.com.

About BellTower Partners

BellTower Partners is a private investment firm supporting operating platforms focused on scalable, lasting growth. BellTower was founded by Kewsong Lee, the former CEO of The Carlyle Group. BellTower accesses and invests permanent, patient capital to acquire meaningful ownership positions in well-positioned businesses where it can actively influence outcomes. BellTower’s integrated operator and investor perspective enables constructive engagement with management to accelerate business-building and value-creation over the long term. For more information, please visit www.belltowerpartners.com.

