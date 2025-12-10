Allied Universal Security Professionals Sweep 2025 CALSAGA Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, has proudly announced that 22 of its security professionals have earned annual awards bestowed by California’s only industry association dedicated to advocating on behalf of the security industry.

Each year, CALSAGA (California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, Guards and Associates) recognizes security professionals who have demonstrated heroism by going above and beyond their expected duties. Allied Universal security professionals achieved the top three awards – two Metal of Valor Awards and the esteemed Security Officer of the Year Award. Four Allied Universal security professionals were recognized for saving a life while on duty.

“I am incredibly proud of the Allied Universal security professionals honored with the 2025 CALSAGA awards. Their courage, skill and unwavering professionalism reflect the very best of who we are. We are grateful to have these exceptional individuals on our team and commend them for all they do,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal.

Security Officer of the Year Award:

The CALSAGA Security Officer of the Year Award is given to an officer who, during the year, has either performed a heroic act involving circumstance where the officer risked their life to save another person, or the officer performed a routine task in an exemplary manner.

Recipient: Arthur Bridgman

Valor Awards:

The CALSAGA Medal of Valor is an award for bravery usually given for individual acts of extraordinary bravery or heroism performed in the line of duty at extreme, life-threatening personal risk.

Recipients: Pablo Guerrero, Skylar Lehman

Lifesaving Awards:

The CALSAGA Life Saving Award is reserved for those who saved the life of another person.

Recipients: Alicia Ramirez, Brian Keitz, Michael Gomez, Samantha Godinez

Above and Beyond - Honorable Mentions:

Recipients: Ricardo Baltierra, Matthew Dewayne Bradford, Aaron Braman, Richard Jenkins, Dannor Martinella, Justin Mathis, Pedro Mireles, Justin Modrell, Eric Recio, Jason Ruiz, Arif Salihbegovic, Carlos San Juan, Sean Spann, Jared Stahl, Danny Valle

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbb9f616-ce2f-4f5d-ae1b-b2ebf168f313