Allied Universal Security Professionals Capped Off 2025 as Heroes

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the second half of 2025, its security professionals continued to perform exceptional acts of bravery and heroically saving lives while on duty at client locations across North America.

“As another year draws close, I want to highlight the incredible accomplishments and selflessness of our security professionals in the stories listed below,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. “Our security professionals ran towards burning cars, rushed to the aid of infants, and performed lifesaving medical treatment to those in desperate need of assistance. I’m incredibly proud that Allied Universal is represented by a team whose courage, professionalism, and calm under pressure reflects the values and commitment that defines our organization.”

Second Half 2025 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Man Pulled from Burning Car – Orange County, FL: During their night shift, two security professionals witnessed a car crash into a tree and catch on fire. Without hesitation, one called 9-1-1 and the other pulled the driver to safety before flames engulfed the vehicle. First responders arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire and the outcome for the man driving the vehicle was a positive one.

CPR for Heart Attack Victim – Houston, TX: While on duty, a security professional responded to an individual experiencing a heart attack. She administered CPR and used a defibrillator until EMS arrived on scene. Her ability to act quickly with precision and professionalism ultimately saved the individual’s life.

Infant Medical Emergency – Philadelphia, PA: An Allied Universal site manager was alerted that a one-year-old was having a medical emergency. She immediately contacted the security booth and instructed them to call 9-1-1. Once at the scene, she found the child unresponsive and immediately began chest compressions. The child was successfully resuscitated, then transported to the children’s hospital by paramedics for further care.

Motor Accident Victim – Leander, TX: Allied Universal team members witnessed a serious motor vehicle accident near their training facility. A cement truck crossed the median and struck a passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction causing the vehicle to become airborne and roll multiple times. A training and quality assurance manager and two elite security professionals rushed to the scene. They quickly provided aid to the injured driver by stabilizing his neck with a cervical collar and worked to control his bleeding. Due to the effective care provided by the Allied Universal team members, the EMS team was able to immediately focus on extricating the victim from the vehicle and airlifting him to hospital for further treatment. The quick thinking and training of the Allied Universal team played a critical role in saving the driver’s life.

Unconscious Library Patron – Atlanta, GA: While on patrol, a security professional found an unconscious patron who was not breathing. She pulled the patient to a safe location and began CPR. After performing CPR for 10 minutes, she was able to successfully revive the patient prior to the arrival of EMS. In recognition of her life-saving efforts, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the Chief of Police formally declared an appreciation day in her honor.

CPR for Collapsed Woman – Las Vegas, NV: The Allied Universal mall security team received a call reporting that a young woman had collapsed in a store. A security supervisor and security professional responded immediately and found the woman unresponsive. They quickly began CPR and used an AED to help restore her breathing and pulse until paramedics arrived at the location.

Unresponsive Individual – Glendale, CA: A security professional responded to a medical emergency during a memorial service at a cemetery. He quickly called 9-1-1 and performed life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

“Our security professionals are true heroes. They respond to dangerous situations with poise and do their job diligently. They must remember their training, stay levelheaded, and work tirelessly to help keep everyone safe and calm,” Jones said. “As a company we recognize the sacrifice and professionalism this requires and we are proud that these heroes wear the Allied Universal patch.”

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

