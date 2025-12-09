CLEAR Announces Contract with CMS to Power Secure, Seamless Digital Identity for Medicare.gov

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it has entered into a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the single largest payer for health care services in the United States, to support modernization of identity verification for Medicare beneficiaries and providers on Medicare.gov . In early 2026, Medicare.gov will integrate CLEAR1 — CLEAR’s secure identity platform — for account creation, account recovery, and access to healthcare information.

CLEAR1 addresses the growing challenges of identity risk in healthcare. Today, attackers increasingly rely on publicly available personal data, AI-driven synthetic identities, and deepfake impersonation to target beneficiaries and providers. These threats have been widely observed across the healthcare sector, including attempts to create fraudulent accounts using publicly available personal information. By replacing legacy checks with multi-layered verification, CLEAR1 reduces identity-related fraud, minimizes misuse of sensitive data, and restores trust in digital access to care.

The work supports priorities outlined in CMS’ nationwide Health Tech Ecosystem initiative announced at the White House earlier this year, which aims to create a more connected, patient-centered, and interoperable healthcare system. By supporting CMS in the implementation of secure, reusable digital identity, CLEAR1 will help reduce friction, improve access, and contribute to the agency’s long-term goal of “killing the clipboard” for millions of Americans.

“CLEAR’s mission is to make experiences safer and easier by securely connecting people to their true identity,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We have spent more than 15 years building public-private partnerships grounded in the belief that identity is foundational to trust. Bringing CLEAR1 to Medicare.gov builds on that work and reflects our long-standing commitment to improving access to care. We are proud to support efforts that help protect beneficiaries, reduce fraud, and strengthen secure digital identity across U.S. healthcare.”

“We’re pleased to support CMS in advancing more secure and seamless access to healthcare information for Medicare beneficiaries,” said David Bardan, GM, Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “Identity challenges impact Americans of every background, and outdated processes create real barriers to care. CLEAR1’s reusable, high-assurance identity can help reduce those barriers and strengthen the delivery of care for millions across the country.”

CLEAR1 is HIPAA-compliant and Full Service certified by Kantara Initiative for NIST IAL2/AAL2, reinforcing its role as a trusted identity layer across the healthcare industry. High-assurance digital identity solutions like CLEAR1 can help improve operational efficiency—such as reducing identity-related support volume—and reduce fraud across large, complex systems.

Pending implementation, beneficiaries may be able to verify their identity with a quick selfie. Epic, Sharecare, and Welldoc have already partnered with CLEAR1, along with many other health systems such as Wellstar Health, University of Miami Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Community Health Network, and Ochsner Health. With an expanding footprint across the healthcare industry, CLEAR is helping deliver a more secure and connected, patient-centered healthcare system.

