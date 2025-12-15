CLEAR Launches CLEAR ID: A New, Free Way to Present Your ID at TSA Checkpoints with the CLEAR Mobile App

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced the launch of CLEAR ID—a free, mobile digital ID that allows travelers to verify their identity at more than 250 TSA checkpoints directly from their phones using the CLEAR Mobile App, allowing them to keep their physical ID in their bag.

With CLEAR ID, U.S. passport holders can easily create and securely store a TSA-accepted digital ID in the CLEAR App for domestic travel. Once created, travelers simply present their CLEAR ID via QR code at TSA checkpoints across the U.S.

“CLEAR ID gives travelers a new seamless way to move through the airport with confidence and win the day of travel,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “We’re making it easier than ever to verify your identity with just the CLEAR App. Whether you're a CLEAR+ Member or not, moving through security should be simple, secure, and in the palm of your hand. This innovation also paves the way for CLEAR ID to be recognized as a mobile first identity credential beyond travel.”

CLEAR ID is available to all travelers—no CLEAR+ Membership required. To create your CLEAR ID, download the CLEAR App, upload your U.S. Passport, and you’re ready to go.

For CLEAR+ Members, CLEAR ID adds an extra layer of convenience—especially in airports where CLEAR+ Lanes aren’t available - keeping all your travel information in one place.

For non-CLEAR+ Members, CLEAR ID is a free option that securely stores your passport information in the CLEAR App and because your documents are already verified, it’s even easier to upgrade to CLEAR+ when you’re ready.

Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, CLEAR ID offers a free and easy way to verify your identity at select TSA checkpoints nationwide. CLEAR ID applies only to domestic travel and TSA encourages all travelers using digital forms of ID to have their physical credentials with them.

Further enhancements and updates to the CLEAR App will be introduced in the coming months. Additional information about CLEAR ID can be found here.

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

