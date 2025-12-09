Actelis Networks Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

SUNNYVALE, Calif, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that Actelis has regained compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and now satisfies all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the previously disclosed listing matter has been closed.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its Cyber Aware Networking initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

