UiPath and Talkdesk join forces to transform customer experience journeys

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced an integration with Talkdesk, Inc., a leader in customer experience automation (CXA), to enable organizations to leverage automation to optimize the end-to-end customer journey, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and satisfaction.

Using a standards-based Model Context Protocol (MCP), the integration combines Talkdesk’s multi-agent AI solution with UiPath’s agentic orchestration and intelligent document processing. Together, they connect and coordinate robots, agents, and people across enterprise workflows to optimize the customer journey, improve accuracy, increase efficiency, and boost satisfaction.

An example of this collaboration in action is a healthcare process known as prior patient authorization, in which a patient or provider will call a healthcare contact center to check the status of an authorization request for a medical procedure or prescription. A common and time-consuming process, prior patient authorization requires access to and processing of complex, unstructured documents such as medical records, lab reports, and insurance claims. Manual processing of these documents leads to prolonged call times, potential errors, and compromised patient care.

The integrated Talkdesk and UiPath solution automates the prior patient authorization process using this combination of agents, orchestration, and document processing. In practice, the Talkdesk AI agent receives an inbound call, identifying the caller's intent using natural language understanding (NLU), then sends a request to UiPath IXP to access, classify, extract, and process documents and data points — such as authorization status, expiration dates, and approved procedure codes — from structured and unstructured sources. The extracted data is relayed back to the Talkdesk AI agent, enabling immediate, accurate updates to patients or providers, reducing the time agents spend on a single call, enhancing accuracy, and delivering a better customer experience with faster, more accurate answers.

“This collaboration gives enterprises the ability to leverage AI to transform their most complex and critical front and back-office processes,” said Munil Shah, chief technology officer, Talkdesk. “Bringing UiPath’s advanced Automation workflows and Document Understanding into our agentic ecosystem raises the ceiling on what’s possible. Customers can orchestrate richer, more intelligent automations at enterprise scale — enhancing experience while dramatically reducing the time and friction involved in accessing and extracting critical information.”

“Talkdesk’s leadership in automating customer experience journeys perfectly complements UiPath’s mission to connect every system and process through agentic automation,” said Vikram Kakumani, deputy chief technology officer, UiPath. “By working together on solutions like this, we’re making intelligent collaboration across the enterprise a reality, enabling higher levels of efficiency and productivity and delivering a better customer experience.”

