Xage Security and LTIMindtree Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Zero Trust Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection, and LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a leading technology consulting and digital solutions company, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity for critical infrastructure industries worldwide. The collaboration brings identity-based Zero Trust security across IT, OT, and cloud environments, helping organizations adopt the “never trust, always verify” principle through secure architectures and rigorous user verification.

Powered by the Xage Fabric Platform, clients gain secure remote and privileged access, segmentation, and AI-driven protection in a single scalable system. Xage simplifies management by replacing complex network rules with identity-based policies, improving security and adaptability for dynamic devices. LTIMindtree adds global expertise and AI capabilities to support Zero Trust adoption across sectors such as chemicals, energy, utilities, transportation, and other critical infrastructure.

“At LTIMindtree, we are committed to helping clients protect their most critical assets while driving digital transformation. Partnering with Xage enables us to deliver a robust, scalable Zero Trust solution that strengthens security across IT and OT environments, ensuring resilience and operational continuity,” said Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTIMindtree.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in expanding Zero Trust protection across critical infrastructure industries,” said Russell McGuire, Chief Revenue Officer, Xage. “By combining Xage’s industry-leading Zero Trust platform with LTIMindtree’s global reach and implementation expertise, we can accelerate the adoption of stronger, identity-based security for organizations worldwide.”

As IT and OT converge, outdated systems and weak network designs increase cyber risks. Common vulnerabilities include poor security and insecure remote access. LTIMindtree leverages its expertise to implement Xage Fabric, enforcing identity-based access across both new and legacy systems for rapid deployment and continuous protection, enhancing security and simplifying access control.

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Visit xage.com to learn more.

