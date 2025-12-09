Safe and Green Development Corporation strengthens its soil and material processing capabilities; Micotec Mill to be delivered in March 2026; Diamond Z and Komptech systems now fully operational

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SGD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has secured delivery of the patented Micotec Mill, a proprietary milling system for which the Company previously obtained exclusive utilization rights. Delivery is currently expected in March 2026. The Company anticipates the mill will significantly enhance the capabilities and support the Company’s ongoing strategy to expand its materials processing segment across soil and environmental product lines. For additional information about the Company’s operating segments and updated corporate overview, please visit https://www.sgdevco.com.

Strengthening Processing Capabilities

The Micotec Mill incorporates a patented milling process designed to refine organic materials with controlled precision. The Company holds exclusive utilization rights to this technology, positioning it to deploy the mill in applications that require uniform particle sizing, improved material handling characteristics, and consistent soil and media formulation. With delivery secured for March 2026, the Micotec Mill represents a cornerstone of the Company’s plan to advance its materials processing operations through proprietary, defensible technology.

Once installed, the Mill is expected to expand the Company’s ability to produce high-quality soil and growing media products while enhancing internal manufacturing efficiency and reducing reliance on outside refiners. These capabilities align with the Company’s long-term strategy to build a more robust, vertically integrated processing model.

The addition of the Micotec Mill is expected to:

Support the development of expanded soil and growing media products

Improve product uniformity through controlled milling specifications

Increase internal processing capacity and reduce reliance on third-party refiners

Advance a more vertically integrated operating model for the Company

Diamond Z and Komptech Systems Now Fully Operational

To prepare for the integration of the Micotec Mill, the Company has already acquired and commissioned two major processing systems that support upstream material preparation:

Diamond Z Horizontal Grinder: Enhances processing capacity for wood waste and green waste, supporting upstream material preparation for composting and mulch products.

Komptech Shredder: Increases throughput for mixed organic and recycled materials and supports blending operations that feed into soil and media production lines.

Both systems are fully operational and contributing to higher daily throughput at the Company’s facilities. Together with the forthcoming Micotec Mill, these processing assets form an integrated equipment suite designed to enhance the Company’s material preparation, sizing, and production capabilities.

Exclusive Technology Rights Reinforce Long-Term Strategy

The Company holds exclusive rights within the United States to utilize the patented Micotec milling technology, strengthening its competitive position in the environmental materials sector. With delivery secured and supporting systems now in place, the Company is progressing toward a more advanced processing platform centered around proprietary technology, enhanced operational efficiency, and scalable production.

“The equipment we placed into service this year, together with the Micotec Mill expected in 2026, positions the Company to expand its processing capabilities and strengthen its product offerings,” said David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation.

Future Expansion Potential

The Company expects the first Micotec Mill installation to occur at the Company’s primary green waste facility located at Myakka City, Florida. Over time, additional mills may be deployed across other sites as the Company seeks to expand its geographic presence and evaluates opportunities to scale material volumes and product lines. Any such deployments will be based on performance, market demand, and capital planning.

Projected Timeline

Delivery of the Micotec Mill is expected in March 2026. Following delivery, the Company plans to begin commissioning, testing, and a phased production ramp. Additional updates will be provided through the Company’s future quarterly communications.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States that are intended for future development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects.

The Company wholly owns Resource Group US Holdings LLC, an environmental and logistics subsidiary operating a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Florida. Resource processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. Its operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both in-house and third-party infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the expected delivery of the Micotec Mill in March 2026, the mill significantly enhancing the Company’s capabilities and supporting the Company’s ongoing strategy to expand its materials processing segment across soil and environmental product lines, plan to advance its materials processing operations through proprietary, defensible technology, the mill expanding the Company’s ability to produce high-quality soil and growing media products while enhancing internal manufacturing efficiency and reducing reliance on outside refiners, the Company’s long-term strategy build a more robust, vertically integrated processing model, the mill supporting the development of expanded soil and growing media products, improving product uniformity through controlled milling specifications, increasing internal processing capacity and reducing reliance on third-party refiners, and advancing a more vertically integrated operating model for the Company, the Diamond Z Horizontal Grinder and the Komptech Shredder together with the Micotec Mill forming an integrated equipment suite designed to enhance the Company’s material preparation, sizing, and production capabilities, the exclusive right within the United States to utilize the patented Micotec milling technology strengthening the Company’s competitive position in the environmental materials sector, Company progressing toward a more advanced processing platform centered around proprietary technology, enhanced operational efficiency, and scalable production, the equipment placed into service this year, combined with the Micotec Mill expected in 2026, positioning the Company to expand its processing capabilities and product offerings, the first Micotec Mill installation occurring at the Myakka City site, deploying additional mills over time across other sites as the Company seeks to expands its geographic presence and evaluates opportunities to scale material volumes and product lines, additional deployments being based on performance, market demand, and capital planning, plans to begin commissioning, testing, and a phased production ramp following delivery of the mill and providing additional updates through the Company’s future quarterly communications.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to accept delivery of and install the Micotec Mill as planned; the Company’s ability to expand its materials processing segment across soil and environmental product lines; the Company’s ability to produce soil and growing media products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop expanded soil and growing media products, improve product uniformity through controlled milling specifications, increase internal processing capacity and reduce reliance on third-party refiners, and advance a more vertically integrated operating model; the Company’s ability to deploy additional mills over time across other sites as the Company seeks to expands its geographic presence and evaluate opportunities to scale material volumes and product lines; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; supply chain conditions; market demand for soil and environmental products; regulatory considerations; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

