SEALSQ Takes Decisive Action, Boosts Quantum Investment Fund from $35 Million to Over $100 Million

New Funding Push Accelerates Europe’s Quantum-Safe Digital Ecosystem, Develops a Sovereign Quantum Computer, and Establishes a European Quantum Corridor

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, supported by a strong liquidity position of almost $450 million, today announced its strategic decision to reinforce Europe’s leadership in Quantum Security, Post-Quantum technologies, and sovereign Quantum computing by increasing Quantum Investment Fund from $35 million to over $100 million. With this step, SEALSQ has significantly amplified its intention to drive Europe’s technological sovereignty, accelerate the rollout of a fully Quantum-Safe digital ecosystem, contribute to the development of a European sovereign Quantum Computer, establish a pan-European Quantum Corridor connecting research, industry, and secure infrastructure across the continent.

A sovereign Quantum Computer is a Quantum computing system that is designed, manufactured, operated, and secured entirely within Europe, without dependence on foreign technologies, cloud infrastructure, or supply chains. Such a system would ensure full regional control over Quantum processors, secure elements, cryptographic layers, algorithms, and data flows. Such a system could embody strategic autonomy, eliminate exposure to foreign vulnerabilities or extraterritorial regulations, preserve European intellectual property, and comply with sovereign cybersecurity and data-protection frameworks. SEALSQ believes that the development of a sovereign Quantum Computer is essential for maintaining Europe’s long-term technological independence and protecting sensitive governmental, industrial, and scientific workloads in the Quantum era.

SEALSQ’s expanded Quantum Fund is being deployed with the goal of accelerating the convergence of Quantum-resilient hardware, PQC algorithms, secure satellite and terrestrial communications, blockchain-backed identity systems, and AI-enhanced hardware security modules. SEALSQ maintains that these foundational elements are necessary not only to build a Post-Quantum secure digital ecosystem but also to create the technological infrastructure required for a sovereign Quantum Computer and a unified continental Quantum Corridor.

Several strategic investments already executed demonstrate SEALSQ’s coordinated approach and its global expansion. Specifically…

In Spain, the company, along with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding AG, ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, has committed approximately $12 million to develop a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization and Test Center in Murcia, supported by €20 million from the Spanish government's SETT.ES program.

the company, along with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding AG, (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, has committed approximately $12 million to develop a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization and Test Center in Murcia, supported by €20 million from the Spanish government’s SETT.ES program. In Switzerland, a $3.5 million investment in WeCan Group aims to integrate PQC-secured blockchain identity capabilities into financial and enterprise systems. SEALSQ has also deployed $10 million into WISeSat.Space with the aim to further develop its satellite constellation to deliver Post-Quantum encrypted global communications, enabling secure connectivity across the Quantum Corridor’s terrestrial and space-based nodes.

In Switzerland, a $3.5 million investment in WeCan Group aims to integrate PQC-secured blockchain identity capabilities into financial and enterprise systems. SEALSQ has also deployed $10 million into WISeSat.Space with the aim to further develop its satellite constellation to deliver Post-Quantum encrypted global communications, enabling secure connectivity across the Quantum Corridor's terrestrial and space-based nodes.

In France, the acquisition of IC'Alps for a total consideration valued at approximately $14 million enhances SEALSQ's ability to develop custom Quantum-ready silicon optimized for algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Kyber. An investment in French startup ColibriTD brings QKD and hybrid PQC capabilities into SEALSQ's architecture, strengthening the end-to-end secure communication needed for Europe's Quantum future. In USA, the company has made a strategic investment in EeroQ, a U.S.-based quantum chip design company pioneering a breakthrough approach to building a quantum computer using electrons on helium (eHe). This investment aligns with SEALSQ's Quantum Made in USA strategy and reinforces its commitment to strengthening the United States and Europe's leadership in quantum-resistant technologies and future quantum computing platforms.

As Quantum computing evolves, traditional encryption and legacy cybersecurity systems are expected to become vulnerable. SEALSQ’s expanded Quantum Fund plans to ensure that Europe can protect its data, communications, and digital identities against Quantum-enabled threats while laying the groundwork for a sovereign Quantum Computer and a pan-European Quantum Corridor that unites critical infrastructure, research, and industry in a secure, interoperable framework.

“This integrated strategy is not a collection of isolated technologies, it is a coordinated mission to build the world’s first fully vertically integrated quantum computing ecosystem, support the development of a sovereign European Quantum Computer, and establish a Quantum Corridor that ancors Europe’s technological future,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By increasing our Quantum Fund to over $100 million, we are accelerating the innovation required to protect governments, enterprises, and citizens in the Quantum era. We are building the critical infrastructure of tomorrow, today.”

With its strong liquidity, expanding technological footprint, and commitment to European digital sovereignty, SEALSQ is uniquely positioned to shape the secure Quantum future of Europe and beyond.

