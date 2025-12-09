Flex Partners with Ladder to Make Strength Training Eligible for HSA and FSA Spending

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladder, the #1 iOS app for strength training, has partnered with Flex, the leading HSA/FSA infrastructure company, to make it easier than ever for consumers to invest in their health and fitness with pre-tax dollars.

Through this partnership, individuals can now use their HSA and FSA funds to purchase Ladder memberships, unlocking pre-tax savings of up to 30–40% on Ladder’s weekly workout plans, in-workout coaching, progress tracking, and supportive fitness community.

Ladder delivers progressive workout programs led by expert coaches that are tailored to each member’s fitness level and interests. The Ladder app recently added Ladder Nutrition, a nutrition tracking system — free for Ladder members — that lets members log food in seconds, track macros, and fuel smarter for better results.

By integrating Flex’s seamless HSA/FSA payment solution, Ladder members can now turn their health benefits into an active investment in their overall well-being.

“The future of health spending is proactive. For many people, fitness isn’t just about performance; it’s about staying healthy for life,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO of Flex. “By making Ladder eligible for HSA and FSA spending, we’re helping more people invest in their long-term well-being in a way that’s both affordable and sustainable.”

With more than $150 billion in HSA and FSA accounts, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to use their benefits proactively rather than reactively. The Flex and Ladder partnership meets this growing demand by connecting physical performance and financial wellness in one seamless experience.

"At Ladder, we know that consistently following a plan is the key to achieving your health and fitness goals,” said Greg Stewart, CEO of Ladder. “Ladder delivers personalized, progressive workout plans typically only available through expensive personal training, alongside a supportive community that helps members stay motivated. We’re thrilled to make Ladder even more accessible through our HSA/FSA partnership with Flex.”

Flex simplifies eligibility for Letters of Medical Necessity, ensures IRS compliance, and delivers a frictionless checkout experience that helps expand access to products and services like Ladder that genuinely improve well-being. Together, the two companies are empowering more people to take control of their health, one rep at a time.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn’t have to.

Learn more at www.withflex.com

About Ladder

Ladder is the #1 strength training app for people who are serious about their health and fitness. Ladder makes it easy to plan and maintain a consistent strength training routine. With new workouts each week from expert coaches, Ladder members can follow progressive workout plans in a variety of modalities, including Pilates, HIIT, bodybuilding, hybrid training, kettlebells, yoga, prenatal strength training and more.

Ladder maintains a 4.9 rating on the App Store across more than 100,000 reviews and has been recognized by Apple with its Editors’ Choice award and as a Finalist for 2025 iPhone App of the Year. Take a free quiz to find your ideal training plan and start your 7-day free trial today—no credit card required. Visit joinladder.com.

Flex Media Contact

press@withflex.com

Ladder Media Contact

mbeals@joinladder.com