Flex Partners with Clue to Make Menstrual and Reproductive Health Eligible for HSA and FSA Spending

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands has partnered with Clue, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker to make it easier for millions of women to invest in their reproductive health, using pre-tax dollars.

Through this partnership, individuals can now use their HSA and FSA funds on a Clue Plus subscription, unlocking pre-tax savings of up to 30–40%. Clue Plus allows users to access personalized cycle tracking, deeper analysis, advanced predictions, hormone insights and features designed for pregnancy, perimenopause and more. It also provides extended 12-month forecasting and expert-backed guidance from clinicians to help users better understand their bodies.

From menstrual and ovulation patterns to pregnancy, navigating menopause and symptom trends that impact everyday well-being, Clue provides users with personalized insights rooted in scientific research, supporting everything from cycle literacy to fertility awareness and overall reproductive health.

By integrating Flex’s seamless HSA/FSA payment solution, Clue users can turn their health benefits into a proactive investment in their physical and reproductive well-being.

“At Clue, our mission is to empower women and people with cycles with trustworthy, science-based information about their menstrual and reproductive health,” said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. “Partnering with Flex allows us to make Clue more accessible to the millions of people who rely on our app for insights into their bodies. We're thrilled to expand access through HSA/FSA eligibility.”

With more than $150 billion in HSA and FSA accounts, consumers are increasingly looking for ways to use these pre-tax dollars on meaningful, preventive, and educational health support. The Flex and Clue partnership meets this rising demand by connecting reproductive health and financial wellness in one streamlined experience.

“At Flex, we believe everyone should have affordable access to women’s healthcare,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO of Flex. “After my own pregnancy and postpartum experience, I saw firsthand how confusing and hard to navigate women’s health can feel. Making Clue eligible for HSA and FSA spending is one way we are helping more people use their pre-tax dollars to access tools that provide meaningful data and insights into their health.”

Flex is rapidly becoming the infrastructure layer powering financial accessibility in women’s health. By bringing IRS compliance, LMN eligibility, and seamless payments into categories that have historically been overlooked or hard to access, Flex is expanding what’s possible in femtech and beyond.

But Flex isn’t just the payment rails, it’s also the marketing engine behind partner success. With a large, predominantly female user base actively investing in their health with HSA/FSA funds, Flex gives brands a direct path to reach high-intent shoppers who are ready to purchase.

The Flex Marketplace (www.withflex.com/shop) amplifies this even further, serving as a powerful discoverability engine that drives awareness, traffic, and conversion for partners across the ecosystem.

This integration with Clue marks a major step toward making reproductive health tools not just essential, but financially accessible.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn’t have to.

Learn more at www.withflex.com

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns.

Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive, track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide.

