Vishay Intertechnology VEML4031X00 Ambient Light Sensor Honored With 2025 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s VEML4031X00 ambient light sensor has received a 2025 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) in the Sensor category. Featuring an ALS and highly sensitive IR photodiode in an opaque 4.38 mm by 1.45 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.6 mm profile, the VEML4031X00 is the industry’s first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor.

Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the WEAA program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected by a judging panel comprised of AspenCore senior industry analysts, as well as through online voting by engineers around the globe. This year, Vishay’s VEML4031X00 ambient light sensor stood out due to its excellent performance in the Sensor category.

Offering half the width of previous-generation solutions, the VEML4031X00 allows for easier integration into space-constrained designs, such as bezel-less center control displays. Highly accurate measurements are supported due to the spectral sensitivity of the Automotive Grade sensor, which matches that of the human eye, while its IR channel allows for light source differentiation. With an ambient light range from 0 lx to 172 000 lx, the device will not saturate in daylight, while its high sensitivity of 0.0026 lx/ct allows for placement behind dark cover glass.

Offering a high operating temperature range from -40 °C to +110 °C, the VEML4031X00 is optimized for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, interior lighting control systems, and heads-up displays. The sensor supports the easy to use I²C bus communication interface for these applications and offers an interrupt function. The VEML4031X00 features a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, I²C bus voltage range of 1.7 V to 3.6 V, and low shut down current consumption of 0.5 μA typical.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global CEO Summit on Nov. 25 in Shenzhen, China. Alan Zhang, senior sales manager of Vishay China, was on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf. The complete list of winners is available here.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com