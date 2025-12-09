BitFuFu to Update Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 11, 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it will provide a brief update to investors at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 11, 2025.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Vice President of Investor Relations, Charley Brady, who will present an update and, time permitting, open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

BitFuFu will be presenting at 3:55 PM Eastern time for 10 minutes.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Registration Link

To first view the Company’s previous presentations, visit: BitFuFu Emerging Growth Conference Presentation - July 16, 2025 and BitFuFu Emerging Growth Conference Presentation - August 20, 2025

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. BitFuFu will share the link after the event.

Upcoming Conferences:

BitFuFu will also be presenting at the following upcoming conferences.

December 16, 2025: Northland Growth Conference, Virtual.

Northland Growth Conference, Virtual. January 28-29, 2026: DealFlow Discovery Conference, Atlantic City, NJ.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

