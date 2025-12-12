BitFuFu Named to World Future Awards’ TOP 100 Next Generation Companies for 2025





SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, has been named one of the World Future Awards’ TOP 100 Next Generation Companies of 2025, a global honor recognizing organizations shaping the future through excellence, innovation, and positive impact.

In an official congratulatory letter issued by the World Future Awards Organizing Committee, the panel commended BitFuFu for its “dedication to innovation and excellence,”. They added that the Company “embodies the highest standards of creativity, effectiveness, and influence in shaping the future of its field.”

The TOP 100 Next Generation Companies Award recognizes leading innovators whose contributions are driving global technological and economic progress. Other awardees include Waymo, Revolut, UniPath, Unitree, among others.

According to the World Future Awards, recipients are selected through a comprehensive research methodology that evaluates publicly available market data, company disclosures, press coverage, expert recommendations, industry associations, social media insights, and market research reports. Their team applies strict criteria to identify companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, reputation, credibility, value, impact, quality, personalization, sustainability, and professional recommendations.

This recognition highlights BitFuFu’s rapid ascent as a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, integrating cloud mining, hosting, miner sales, mining pool and software, and large-scale self-mining into a comprehensive, global platform.

As of October 31, 2025, BitFuFu managed 30.5 EH/s of total hashrate, operated 555 MW of global power capacity, and held 1,953 BTC in treasury. BitFuFu continues to scale its global user base, reaching 648,221 registered cloud mining users, reinforcing its leadership as the world’s largest and most trusted cloud mining platform.

World Future Awards selected BitFuFu for its pioneering contributions to the transformation of Bitcoin mining through:

Cloud Mining Accessibility: Turning industrial-level Bitcoin mining into a transparent, user-friendly service supporting both retail users and institutions.

Turning industrial-level Bitcoin mining into a transparent, user-friendly service supporting both retail users and institutions. Advanced Proprietary Technology: Including the patented Aladdin system—capable of managing millions of miners with 95%+ uptime, precision hash routing, and hashrate slicing down to 1 TH/s.

Including the patented Aladdin system—capable of managing millions of miners with 95%+ uptime, precision hash routing, and hashrate slicing down to 1 TH/s. Energy Innovation: Deploying miners across hydro-powered, flared-gas, and natural-gas sites to promote sustainable mining practices.

Deploying miners across hydro-powered, flared-gas, and natural-gas sites to promote sustainable mining practices. Financial Innovation: Advancing the tokenization of hashrate as a real-world asset (RWA), bridging mining with global financial markets.

“Our nomination as one of the World Future Awards TOP 100 Next Generation Companies showcases BitFuFu’s commitment to transparency, scale, and innovation,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “We are proud to help shape the future of global Bitcoin mining through reliable infrastructure, sustainable operations, and accessible mining services for users around the world.”

BitFuFu will continue scaling its global digital infrastructure footprint while advancing next-generation mining technologies, sustainable energy deployment, and financial innovations that link Bitcoin mining with global capital markets.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

charley.b@bitfufu.com

Media Contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

pr@bitfufu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc93fa35-6868-4497-94bc-a22089ab160a